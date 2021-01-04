Safe Wise Men with Google Maps: do they send it to your home, do you need a mask?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google Maps has become at this time an important ally that allows us to quickly and in detail know almost practically any information on the question of a business, store, company, shopping center, large area, etc. AND with the pandemic still active, all this amount of data becomes more important to have safe shopping for the Three Kings.

And the Google app does not do anything else, but data and elements to consult to know if where we want to go we are going to be safe, they are not lacking. And proof of this is one of the latest information updates to appear in the iOS and Android apps which seeks, above all, to stay away from the happy virus, either because we want to go in person to those places where hygiene and security measures are guaranteed, or because it allows us to buy things remotely, without waiting in queues.

More information, and very useful for Reyes

These days is when more crowds occur in shopping centers, stores and large areas. We all, like it or not, have a gift to do, so It’s time to beat yourself up to see where to go to get what we need. Luckily we have Google Maps, which now informs us of what options we have to make safe purchases on these dates and thus avoid a potential contagion by the huge crowds that crowd the stores.

Information about shopping centers.

So We are going to look at two important data that Google Maps already offers for a few days: the shipping or collection services that they have in any establishment, and the anti-Covid measures that they put in place, both when we come and keep their staff always shielded from potential contagions. To see it, we go to the application, we look for the shopping center or store we are going to go to and we focus on the purchase and collection options.

In the event that it appears, you will see that both functions appear with a green check. We touch there and enter a tab with more data that tell us if we can place an order online and collect it on the day, if they have fast shipments, etc. Just below, within “Health and safety”, you will have in view all the measures they take to avoid contagion by Covid-19: if the use of the mask is mandatory, if the staff wears it, if they have hydroalcoholic gels and even if they take the temperature of employees or customers. So, we will have more data in our hands so as not to risk more than necessary when leaving home.