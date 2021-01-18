Tech News

SafeSwiss, the safest communication service for your smartphone

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 01 18 12 39 15.jpg
2021 01 18 12 39 15.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

We always place a lot of emphasis on the importance of security and privacy in all the movements we make on computers and smartphones. You probably have nothing to hide, but if we have a lot of information to lose and therefore it is necessary to use secure services. In that sense, below we will present one where security will accompany you from messaging to video calls.

Its name SwissSafe and it is a comprehensive app that offers messaging, email and video calls in the same place.

Total security in messaging, email and video calls

SafeSwiss screenshots

Comprehensive applications are extremely useful and are great for users who must manage many services at the same time. If we think a little about the way we use these tools on a daily basis, we see the daily life of using chats, video calls and sending emails. However, the common point in all these tasks is that we do it without paying too much attention to privacy and security.

Based on this, SafeSwiss is presented as an alternative that seeks maximum security in each of these activities. To achieve this, it offers messaging, video calling and email in the same place, but with a strong focus on security. It should also be noted that it is a free service so far and to use it, we will only have to register.

When we talk about SafeSwiss’ strong focus on security and privacy we mean features like its encryption. The application provides end-to-end encryption on each of its services. In this way, from chat to video calls are shielded from any interception.

Additionally, SafeSwiss servers are located in Switzerland, so the information stored is protected by the data protection law of that country. All this tells us about an app that looks quite reliable and whose privacy section is quite good thanks to the powerful encryption.

If you are looking for alternatives to WhatsApp and other communication apps, SafeSwiss is an excellent option for secure messaging.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Samsung Galaxy S21 VS Galaxy S20: what are their differences

Brian Adam - 0
On January 14, Samsung anticipated the launch of its new smartphones: the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. Although there...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps already shows the price of gas stations in Spain

Brian Adam - 0
Google maps brings us to the old continent a feature that will be very well received by drivers, it is a novelty...
Read more
Tech News

How to read your Telegram messages without appearing “online”

Brian Adam - 0
After the new 2021 policies of WhatsApp, millions of people moved to Telegram. This resulted in thousands enjoying features they had never seen...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©