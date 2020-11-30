Saileog Ní Cheannabháin appointed Sean – nós Singer – in – Residence National University of Ireland, Galway

Saileog Ní Cheannabháin is a sean-nós singer, musician and composer who was raised with Irish in Dublin

Yes Saileog Ní Cheannabháin has been appointed Sean – nós Singer – in – Residence at the Center for Irish Studies, National University of Ireland, Galway.

Saileog Ní Cheannabháin is a sean – nós singer, musician and composer who was brought up with Irish in Dublin. Her father is from Carna, the famous singer, Peadar Ó Ceannabháin and Saileog has always loved the work of her father and other singers from Iorras Aithneach such as Seán ‘ac Dhonncha, Sorcha Ní Ghuairim, Dara Bán Mac Donncha and Josie Sheáin Jeaic and Duncan. Her mother, Úna Lawlor, is a classical violinist, and her brother Eoghan and sister Muireann are singers and musicians. In 2012, contributed by Saileog Ní Cheannabháin her first album out, In the very end of night, a collection of songs collected by Séamus Ennis in Iorras Aithneach in the 1940s. Issued Spinner, a second album, in 2016.

Dr Méabh Ni Fhuartháin from the Irish Studies Center said he was “extremely pleased” with the appointment.

“Saileog is strongly attached with tradition rich around her. It’s a great opportunity for the students and all those who will be learning from her here at the University. ”

A new series of workshops will be taught by NUI Galway ‘s new Sean – nós Singer – in – Residence in the spring and autumn of 2021 and will be central to a concert taking place in the Connemara Gaeltacht in the summer of 2021.