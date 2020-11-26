Salesforce could acquire the Slack messaging app

Apparently, Salesforce could acquire the messaging application Slack, before December 1 of the current year, according to the Wall Street Journal. If this deal is finalized, the company would enter into direct competition with the Microsoft Team service.

Salesforce is a platform that allows you to work directly on the web, that is, all information related to the office can be stored in the cloud. In short, to use this service you only need internet and a web browser, of course, to be able to access the content you have in the Cloud.

For its part, Slack is a messaging application that facilitates “workgroup management”, which has gained an important position among users, mainly because it is free, although it has payment plans. Not only that, it is a very intuitive tool with the ability to integrate with other commonly used services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Trello, to name a few.

Salesforce would buy Slack for $ 17 billion

The agreement between the two organizations could be closed for an approximate amount of 17 billion dollars. In addition, it would represent for Salesforce, the opportunity to expand its business opportunities. More than information in the cloud, users could interact in real time with other users in the environment, thus facilitating their activities even more.

Following this news, the value of the shares on the stock market has changed. In the case of Slack, these registered an increase of 37%, with an open of $ 29.55 to more than $ 40. Salesforce’s fell more than 5%, and Microsoft’s fell 0.5%.

As for the competition, as we mentioned at the beginning, if this alliance is achieved, Salerforce would rival Microsoft Team. Why? , because like Team, Salesforce would have more tools for collaborative work, which will improve communication between them.

So far, the companies involved in the “possible partnership” have not made any statement. However, it is something that we can confirm before next Tuesday. While that happens, let us know your opinion. Are you a Salesforce user? Would you like this alliance to take place?

