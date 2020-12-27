Samplescope, download and manage free sounds for your projects

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

When we need free audios and sounds for our projects, we can always turn to the trusted resource or sound banks, in this case. Like those sites that offer free-to-use images at no cost, there are dozens of pages that also have audios. However, the search can be exhausting considering that we have to visit many pages to download the sounds we want.

In that sense, we will present you an application for Windows and Mac with which you can download and manage the sounds that you obtain easily. Its name is Samplescope.

The software you needed to manage your free sounds

When we download free sounds through the conventional way, that is, by visiting websites, it is difficult to manage them. That is, it will be up to us to store them in an organized way, changing the file name for better organization. For this reason, Samplescope is such an interesting tool that it saves us a lot of time and effort, both in search and in file management.

This software searches dozens of sound banks and shows us the results in its interface, from where we will also execute the download. It should also be noted that it is a completely free alternative.

When we run the application, we are greeted by a small window with the search bar at the top. When entering the keyword of our search there and pressing Enter, a few seconds will elapse and the results will begin to appear. At this point, everything will be a matter of selecting the ones you want to obtain by clicking on them and then clicking on the download button.

Additionally, you will have a view of your library of sounds downloaded from the application. This will allow you to maintain a friendlier organization and management of these files. If you are frequently downloading free sounds for your projects, Samplescope will come in handy to improve your productivity.

To prove it, follow this link.

.