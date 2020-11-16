Samsung 980 Pro Review: The fastest SSD you can buy

PCI Express M.2 NVMe SSDs have revolutionized the data storage industry. Within a few years of their introduction the read and write performance have dramatically improved, too the console world has adjusted to the standard with PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it did so even before a mass spread of this technology on the PC. Today many gamers still focus on SATA SSDs, a downward choice in performance but for many obliged, given the decidedly more accessible cost, at least in the larger cuts.

Unfortunately, the SATA interface is an insurmountable limit that does not allow you to go up with performance, which is why those who want maximum speed must go to NVMe SSDs with PCI Express standard, which have been able to count on the 4.0 revision of this standard for some time. Thanks to it the speed increases enormously, but if you want even more you have to focus on models like the Samsung 980 Pro, the fastest consumer SSD on the market today.

At maximum speed

The sales pack of the Samsung 980 Pro is very basic and includes only the SSD, along with the classic instruction manual. In the past we had seen bundles with disk management software, or, at least in the competition, the inclusion in the box of a heatsink for cooling, but it must be said that motherboards with support to the PCIe 4.0 standard are well supplied on the front. of dissipation, as they are normally medium-high range products. There are no differences in appearance compared to similar products, what changes are the memories and the electronics present on the PCB.

Samsung 980 Pro is available in denominations of 250 and 500 GB, or 1 or 2 TB (the 2 TB variant has not yet arrived on the market). All models are based on PCIe 4.0 x4 standard, use Samsung 128L 3D TLC memory and a memory controller Samsung Elpis made at 8 nm.

Since these are high-end SSDs, we find a buffer of LPDDR4 RAM, of 512 MB for the 250 and 500 GB cuts, which rises to 1 GB for the 1 TB one and 2 GB for the 2 TB top of the range. Obviously there is also an SLC cache, which in the 1 TB model we tested varies from 6 to 114 GB. The specifications, again for our 1 TB test sample, indicate a sequential read speed of 7000 MB / s, while in writing it reaches 5000 MB / s.

These are quite impressive numbers, especially when you consider that these claimed speeds are achieved without data compression. When technologies like NVIDIA’s RTX I / O, based on Microsoft’s DirectStorage APIs, are used on a large scale on PCs, the pairing of a GPU and a PCIe 4.0 SSD like this will lead to even faster read speeds for you to discover, at least in the gaming field.

For now we cannot test this functionality yet, the data we obtained with CrystalDiskMark and ATTO Benchmark however already show a very good sequential reading speed today, which with our test configuration, consisting of Ryzen 5900X processor and motherboard ROG Maximus Hero VIII, reached 6390 MB / s in sequential reading, the highest value we have ever encountered, but that does not reach the one declared by Samsung.

Unfortunately reaching the declared peak speed is not at all easy, because the read-write speed varies according to the type of data read, or the benchmark used, there are many factors that affect performance. In sequential writing our peak was 4964 MB / s, but even here a lot depends on the type of load to which the disk is subjected, they are not always reached, as happens in all SSDs.

Based on our test then we can say that Samsung has created the fastest consumer SSD we have tested so far, but as always when it comes to SSD the peak speed should not be confused with that obtainable in daily use, which can also vary. a lot based on the workload required.