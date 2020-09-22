Samsung 980 Pro, the SSD with PCIe 4.0 NVMe promises speeds of up to 7,000 MB / s read and 5,000 MB / s write

While we know Samsung mainly for its mobile phones, the truth is that the Korean brand has long stood out (and continues to do so) for electronic components. This is the case of SSDs for example, a market in which they have now put their new SSD 980 Pro on sale. The Samsung 980 Pro It is the first SSD of the brand to bring PCIe 4.0 NVMe and consequently a spectacular performance.

Samsung has unveiled the new SSD 980 Pro as a next-generation solid-state drive for “advanced applications for gamers and creative professionals.” In other words, a SSD that is updated to get maximum speeds in high-end equipment and workstation personalized. Although Samsung already showed this SSD in the past CES 2020, it is now when all its specifications, launch date and price are finally known.

7,000 MB / s reads and writes and 5,000 MB / s respectively

PCIe 4.0 is the current connection standard (although up to PCIe 6.0 has already been announced) and as such offers the best speeds when transmitting data. This allows Samsung set much higher numbers than previous generations when operating the SSD. Additionally, the SSD design includes custom Elpis, DRAM, V-NAND and other directly integrated systems to improve performance.

The result of this is an SSD capable of potential speeds of 7,000MB / s and 5,000MB / s sequential read and write respectively. To put it in perspective, the previous generation Samsung 970 Pro SSD got 3,500MB / s read speeds and 2,700MB / s write speeds. Now, these Samsung figures have been obtained in tests carried out by Samsung and in a team designed ideally for these tests (12-core AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor, 3.79GHz CPU, two 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM). That is, these figures can vary (and a lot) depending on the other components of the equipment where the SSD is mounted.

Samsung offers different versions of your new SSD 980 Pro in which the storage capacity varies but also the integrated memory that they bring. The 1TB model comes with 1GB of LPDDR4 DRAM, and the 500GB and 250GB models come with 512MB of LPDDR4 DRAM. In all cases there is AES 256-bit encryption and a five-year limited warranty.

As far as price and dates are concerned, Samsung offers up to four different options with a suggested price and available from this month of September globally:

Samsung 980 Pro 250GB : 90 dollars approximately.

: 90 dollars approximately. Samsung 980 Pro 500GB : Approximately 150 dollars.

: Approximately 150 dollars. Samsung 980 Pro 1TB: Approximately $ 230.

There is a 2TB version that will be available later this year, although there are no details on pricing, exact release date, or availability yet.