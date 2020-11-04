Samsung already has a date for the Smart TV Mini LED, successors of QLED

Samsung is working on several technologies that will succeed QLED . Among them we find the Mini LED technology , which will mean a significant improvement in image quality, brightness, consumption and color reproduction. This technology differs from microLED that it is also developing, which will still take a long time to reach the market. However, the technology Mini LED it is very close.

Specifically, according to DigiTimes, it will be in 2021 when Samsung will launch its first television with Mini LED technology. Specifically, that TV will arrive in the first half of 2021, which coincides with the launch dates that Samsung usually uses each year to launch new models, usually in the months of March or April.

Thousands of Mini LEDs: Upgrading to Current QLEDs

According to the leaks, Samsung expects to sell around two million units of Mini LED TVs in 2021, which is quite a high number and shows that this technology will reach the mainstream. Rumor has it that there will be a full range of 4K TVs in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, which are also expected to keep the “QLED” name.

The Mini LED technologyAs the name suggests, it refers to the use of small LED areas ranging from 50 to 300 micrometers in size as backlighting. Thanks to this, there are thousands of small LEDs whose lighting can be controlled. The filtration speaks of between 8,000 to 30,000 mini LEDs.

In today’s televisions, there are hundreds of LED lighting zones, which makes those zones very large by only being able to control a few on very large panels. This means that if, for example, a white logo is shown on the screen on a black background, it is forced, even if there is a white pixel in one of the lighting areas, that all the LED that affects that quadrant is on. Therefore, small white light leaks occur around the content.

Contrast will be 100 times higher: getting closer to OLED

With the Mini LED this is smoothed out, with the added advantage that the displays can achieve higher brightness and create clearer images. The TVs will use QD and Mini LED filters, so they can be considered as an evolution of QLED TVs. The contrast they will offer will be 1,000,000: 1, in front of 10,000: 1 of the current ones.

Contrast is the difference between the darkest and the brightest color that a television can display, where in OLEDs the figure is technically infinite because when there is black on the screen, the corresponding pixels turn off showing pure black. For this reason, the new Samsung televisions will have an image quality that will be close to OLEDs, where performance in HDR content will also be improved, and with the advantage that the televisions do not burn over time. Also, these new panels will continue to be cheaper than OLEDs.

Samsung is not the only manufacturer that will have devices with Mini LED screens. According to the latest leaks, LG Display will also supply Mini LED panels to Apple for use in the new generation iPad Pro. LG will also launch TVs using this technology, so if you want to buy a high-end TV, you better wait for next year.