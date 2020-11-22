Samsung and Stanford develop a new OLED display that eases the path to VR

“Perfect” augmented reality is closer than we think. The Korean company Samsung, in partnership with Stanford University, is working on an OLED screen with more than 10,000 PPI, which could be used in different electronic devices and lead us to advanced VR and augmented reality devices.

For it, scientists from both institutions base their research on the use of reusable solar panels, with the aim of offering an alternative to OLED screens currently available on the market.

More profitable OLED displays

If this project is completed, the new 10,000 pixel-per-inch displays would be easier and more cost-effective to produce, and would outpace the current ones. It would greatly exceed the 200 PPI used in televisions and the 500 PPI used in mobile phones. In addition to achieving a brighter projection, and with better color precision. The IEEE Spectrum reads the following:

“The new display uses OLED films to cast white light between two reflective layers, one of which is made of silver film, while the other is a metasurface or forest of microscopic pillars, each spaced less than one length apart. light wave ”.

Today, technology consumers demand quality screens. Devices where they can view images and play videos in high resolution. But if Apple says so, at its last event, the “Hi, Speed” presented an innovative iPhone 12 with the latest technology. A smartphone that plays videos in 4k, that is, ideal for playing frames.

Companies know what their users want, so they focus on offering the latest in technology. The detail here is that if a 10 thousand PPI OLED screen came on the market, it would leave the ones we currently know in diapers.

At the beginning we commented that this technology leads to augmented reality. Why ?, Due to the sharpness with which the images are perceived, thousands of pixels per inch. It would be ideal to appreciate it with VR glasses, where the pixel density is really noticeable.

Something that we could not do from the screen of our smartphones, regardless of whether they have the latest technology, because their size does not correspond to this innovative product that Samsung and Stanford present us.

