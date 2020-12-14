Samsung announces a new Smart TV, it is giant and brings this amazing technology

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

In the last two years, Samsung has showcased its futuristic and modular televisions called “The Wall” that use a new technology called MicroLED. It shares many features of Smart TV with OLED system, but without most of the drawbacks that it has. It is the future, the next big leap in quality in the screens that come in the coming years.

Now, Samsung taking advantage of the growing relevance of technology MicroLED, has decided to launch one for the general public. Today the company has announced its new 110-inch MicroLED TVs, which will launch first in Korea and then launch globally in the first quarter of 2021.

MicroLED: the technology of the future

All users will be wondering what is the price of this impressive new Samsung television, but the brand has not yet wanted to reveal its cost. It is expected to cost significantly more than any of the company’s other 4K (or even 8K) models due to its new MicroLED technology. This TV has a relationship 99.99 percent screen-bodyBut Samsung still managed to build into it “a built-in Majestic sound system” that claims to be able to “deliver impressive 5.1-channel sound without an external speaker.”

Here’s what Samsung says about image quality:

“The 110-inch MicroLED uses micrometer-sized LEDs to eliminate the backlight and color filters used in conventional displays. Instead, it is self-illuminating, producing light and color from its own pixel structures. It expresses 100 percent of the DCI and Adobe RGB color gamut, accurately delivering wide-color gamut images shot with high-end DSLR cameras. This results in stunning, realistic colors and accurate brightness from the screen’s 4K resolution and 8 million pixels. “

Since all those LEDs are self-illuminating, you get the perfect blacks and fantastic contrast that OLEDs have come to define. But above all, this MicroLED technology is totally inorganic and therefore should have better long-term durability. In the case of televisions in the “The Wall” range, these MicroLEDs are placed in modular panels that can be combined to create a television of almost any size. This is an example of The Wall that was installed in a luxurious London home. But the 110-inch TV is a product for a more general audience.

A TV with a lot to say

As for this 110-inch MicroLED TV, it includes HDMI 2.1 and is compatible with all things you can imagine (120Hz and 4K). Your software will have the ability to simultaneously stream up to four content sources (even from different HDMI inputs) with the Multi View function of the TV.

A technology that will be democratized

Samsung says that the manufacture of this 110-inch MicroLED TV was not possible until very recently, and the company credits this as a great achievement for the televisions of the future. The smallest and most affordable MicroLED TVs are already on the brand’s roadmapSo while this new TV is priced out of reach for many people, we can hope that one day there will be models that are not so cost prohibitive. Samsung is expected to have a new line of more mainstream 4K and 8K QLED TVs next month during CES 2021. which will be totally virtual due to the pandemic.

>