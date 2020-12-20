Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung Announces Exynos “Return”: Will It Go Back to What It Was?

IThe Galaxy S21 series is leaking everywhere and the company has announced that a new chip will be released on January 12, possibly the Exynos 2100. This chip is expected to be part of the European, Middle Eastern and South Korean variants of the Galaxy S21. The American and Chinese models will likely carry the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. Samsung’s chips haven’t earned a good name in recent years, and the company has heard criticism. This has apparently led to major internal changes, such as the abandonment of Mongoose custom cores in favor of ARM designs. This is expected to help you reduce the performance gap between Snapdragon-based and Exynos-based models. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip is based on the 5nm manufacturing process and features an ARM Cortex-X1-based core running at 2.84GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The Exynos 2100 could offer the same architecture, but its Cortex-X1 core will probably run at 2.91Ghz. The other cores are also expected to have higher clock speeds compared to the Snapdragon 888. Rumor has it that the new Exynos SoC is more power efficient than its predecessors. Now, leaker Roland Quandt has warned that the Exynos 2100 could turn out to be a 7nm chipset, and not a 5nm SoC as expected. The chances of that happening are slim, given that the mid-range Exynos 1080 is based on 5nm manufacturing technology. Furthermore, it also appears that the Exynos 2100 specifications require a more advanced manufacturing process.

