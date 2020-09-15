Samsung announces four tiny camera sensors to reduce the size of camera modules

Samsung has just announced new 0.7 μm ISOCELL sensors, a size they say is the smallest in the industry. The company had already announced a sensor of this size in 2019, the ISOCELL Slim GH1. Now, Samsung launches a whole line of sensors with this size, in order to minimize the growth that the camera modules are having.

Let’s explain how are these sensors and what do they contribute, since Samsung has wanted to go against the current. Instead of making large sensors, it has created a new line of remarkably small sensors.



New 108, 64, 48 and 32 megapixel sensors

Without getting too technical, the larger the size of a pixel, the more information it collects. For this same reason, the race in the mobile market has almost always gone towards the largest sensors, although with techniques such as Pixel Binning, the way of understanding sensors is changing.

Samsung wants smartphone designs to be more refined and without such large modules. Reducing the sensor size allows modules to no longer have to grow

The goal, according to Samsung, is to offer “more pixels in a smaller package.” With these new sensors argue that the size of the camera module can be significantly reduced, an element that has grown exponentially in the last two years.

We’re bringing more advanced pixel technologies to mobile cameras in a variety of options that will enable high-resolution images and more stylish designs on a wider selection of the mobile devices of tomorrow. For ultra-high resolution image sensors, even a difference of 0.1 μm per pixel can have a significant impact on the overall size of the sensor, as well as the height of the camera module.

Samsung indicates that these smaller form factors allow manufacturers to make more optimized designs, so they have reduced this range of main sensors to the maximum, without neglecting along the way how they catch the light.

The company indicates that, although the pixels are tiny, they have incorporated ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO technologies to make sure they catch a lot of light. ISOCELL Plus is a technology that is responsible for retaining light within the sensor, while Smart-ISO adjusts the ISO in relation to incoming light. Specific, these are the four sensors that have presented and that these technologies introduce.

ISOCELL HM2 : 108 megapixels, reduces the height of the camera module by 10%, grouping 9 pixels in one and 3X zoom.

: 108 megapixels, reduces the height of the camera module by 10%, grouping 9 pixels in one and 3X zoom. ISOCELL GW3 : 64 megapixels, focused on mid-range mobiles – high.

: 64 megapixels, focused on mid-range mobiles – high. ISOCELL GM5 : 48 megapixels, focused on 5x telephoto and wide angle cameras. Its staggered HDR stands out, to offer images with better dynamic range and lower noise.

: 48 megapixels, focused on 5x telephoto and wide angle cameras. Its staggered HDR stands out, to offer images with better dynamic range and lower noise. ISOCELL JD1: 32 megapixels, according to Samsung, the smallest sensor in the industry (1 / 3.14 inches). Focused on hole selfie camera, pop-up mechanism and more.

Samsung indicates that ISOCELL HM2, GW3 and JD1 sensors are currently in mass production, and that is still in tests with the GM5, the 48 megapixel sensor focused at wide angle and telephoto.

Via | Samsung