Samsung announces HDR10 + Adaptive feature for its upcoming QLED TVs

Samsung has announced the new HDR10 + Adaptive function, compatible with your upcoming QLED TVs. The South Korean company says that this tool will allow users to have a better experience when viewing movies, series and their favorite shows, “regardless of the lighting conditions” where they are. Of course, inside the house.

“While viewing HDR content is typically optimal in a dark environment, customer viewing environments can vary greatly based on a wide range of factors, including room lighting, time of day, and proximity to windows. ”, Indicates Samsung.

Indeed, the HDR10 + Adaptive function adjusts to the environment. All this, thanks to the fact that it uses the television’s light sensor to avoid loss of contrast and details during transmission.

HDR10 + Adaptive supports Filmmaker mode

As is well known, Filmmaker mode is a technology that allows you to watch movies and series on a QLED television and feel like in a movie theater. This tool allows you to view images at an excellent screen resolution.

Samsung, as a member of the UHD Alliance, has the ability to enable this setting on its televisions. That is why, in partnership with Amazon, they can enable “Filmmaker and HDR10 + Adaptive mode for Prime Video customers.” In this regard, BA Winston, Global Director of Video Playback and Delivery at Amazon Prime Video commented:

“We are always looking for new features and innovations that can help improve the customer experience. With HDR10 + and Filmmaker mode, Prime Video content is optimized regardless of the viewing environment. Customers can enjoy movies and TV shows the way the filmmakers intended. “

Thus, Samsung presents HDR10 + Adaptive, a new option in its QLED TVs, to have an even more gratifying visual experience. This feature will launch globally with the South Korean giant’s upcoming QLED TVs.

