Samsung announces its new Galaxy Fit 2: dozens of spheres and great autonomy

Activity bracelets are one of those wearables that in recent years have proliferated with a huge number of alternatives on the market, where we have a more than interesting offer for all tastes and pockets. And while Chinese companies like Xiaomi have decided to set their battlefield on the cheapest segment, Samsung maintains its policy of aiming a little higher.

New Samsung Galaxy Fit 2.

Proof of this strategy is the Galaxy Fit range, which as of today has a new member that is the second generation: an activity bracelet with a very good design and finishes, and that does not skimp when it comes to offering components and very useful functions for those who in these times of pandemic, and confinement in the past months, have resisted lying on the couch all day.

Up to 15 days of autonomy

That could be the main claim, and headline, of this Galaxy Fot 2 that Samsung has presented today. A wearable that we can place on the wrist to monitor all the activity that we carry out and that it is capable of stretching its small 159 mAh battery. up to 15 days of uninterrupted operation. What’s more, from the company itself they say that if we don’t use it too extreme, that number of days could be extended to 21. That is, three weeks without going through a charger.

New Samsung Galaxy Fit 2.

But in addition to autonomy (very important in these gadgets), This Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 arrives with a 1.1-inch AMOLED 3D Glass screen where the more than 70 different spheres that we can set will shine with their own light to make the consultation of how we carry out daily exercise more enjoyable. Remember that Xiaomi with its Mi Band 5 came offering about 100, with exclusive designs and well-known franchises.

New Samsung Galaxy Fit 2.

This Galaxy Fit 2 brings monitoring functions of many different types of physical activity (it is able to identify them by movement), as well as indicators of calorie burn, distances traveled and, of course, heart activity with beats per minute. One of its strengths is sleep control, where Samsung has had a very competent suite for some years that controls everything we rest, offering advice to improve our health every night.

Weighing just 21 grams, This Galaxy Fit 2 comes with IP68 certification, which guarantees that we can take it to the pool without problems and keep it submerged for long periods of time without fear of damaging it. It is compatible with Android smartphones (5.0 or higher) and iPhone (iOS 10 or higher) and both the price and the release date will be confirmed by the Koreans in the coming days. Yes, keep in mind that the previous model had an official price of 99 euros, so presumably it will stay in that range.

>