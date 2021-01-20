Samsung announces its new range of cheap SSDs with faster speeds

Samsung is one of the manufacturers that has the best SSDs on the market. The manufacturer offers different ranges with all kinds of performances and capacities, ranging from SATA drives most basic up to NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with the best performance on the market. Today they have announced a new affordable model with the range 870 EVO .

To date, Samsung had not made any major renovations to its range of SATA SSD with memories 3D NAND TLC. In fact, three years have passed since Samsung announced the 860 EVO and 860 PRO, the last being the 870 QVO with QLC memories. The key is that there have been no great reasons to renew a range of SSDs that is bottlenecked in the SATA standard they use.

Samsung debuts its 128-layer memory on SATA SSDs

However, there has been a major update recently which has justified the launch of this new range. We talk about memory 128-layer 3D NAND Flash, which allows SSDs to be cheaper to manufacture, more compact in terms of internal components, consume less power, and generate less heat. These memories were released in the 980 PRO range of NVMe SSDs, and now they are coming to SATA.

The 128 layer Samsung memory It has an advantage over the competition in that they can manufacture them all at once, unlike the competition who, despite having announced 176-layer 3D NAND, have to manufacture them in several processes (two of 88 layers, for example).

The 870 EVO uses the same controller Samsung MKX using the 870 QVO, with a 38% random read latency improvement in queue depth 1, adding to a 10% latency improvement of its 128-layer memory. In general, major improvements in some drives that cannot improve their maximum speed due to the limits of SATA III.

Speeds up to 560MB / s

We have a total of five different capacities, all with the same speed features. The read speed is 560MB / s, and the write speed is 530MB / s, with 98,000 random read IOPS and 88,000 random write IOPS. The warranty is 5 years. Samsung has published prices in dollars, but has only confirmed the 250 GB (55.99 euros) in euros. However, the prices we have found are the following on the Internet, which we attach along with the confirmed durability of each unit: