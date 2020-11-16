Samsung announces its “smart SSD”, with an internal processor to compress the data, it stores 12 TB in a space of 4 TB

Samsung, in collaboration with Xilinx (recently acquired by AMD), has unveiled one of the technologies it has been working on recently. It has to do with storage on SSDs and above all it has to do with compression. With the idea of ​​saving space and volume, these new SSDs are capable of store up to 12 TB in a volume of only 4 TB.

SmartSSD CSD is the name given to this new technology for storage units. “Computational Storage Drive” is the meaning of the final acronym, and it all has to do with software optimization on the SSD. Essentially have put a processor inside the SSD to take care of certain tasks and optimize available space.

The SSD with its own processor

The new SSDs with this internal processor from Samsung have two main objectives. The first one is take away processing tasks from the main computer chip. By allocating storage-related tasks directly to the SSD, the workload for the CPU is lightened and therefore better performance can be obtained from the entire computer. For example, it can take care of encrypting and decrypting saved content.

However, the second objective is more interesting. The idea is compress and decompress data in real time directly on the SSD. Through software we can compress files so that they take up less space. This is nothing new and has been with us for years. But here the aim is to do it in real time and automatically. In this way a lot can be stored. We will see if, perhaps, in a few years it reaches the consumer, when the use of this type of technology is standardized.