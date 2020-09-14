Samsung announces new Unpacked event for September 23: everything points to the Samsung Galaxy S20 ‘Fan Edition’

Samsung just announced a new date for its new Unpacked. After the presentations of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20, it is expected that this great event will be dedicated to “every fan”, in other words, that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be presented, which has been leaking for weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Fan Editions have not usually had a dedicated event, so it is curious to see this new date of Unpacked. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), according to what has been leaking, will be a cheaper device, albeit with even more attractive specs than standard models.

We have an appointment with Samsung on September 23

The colors of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE match those of the invitation

Samsung quotes us the day September 23 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time to know his “Unpacked for Every Fan”. The name of the event points in a clear direction towards the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, as do the letters ‘A’ of ‘Galaxy’, which look like two mobile phones. Although everything points to the S20 FE, Samsung has not confirmed anything yet, just as it is unknown if there will be more products.

The big change of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, according to leaks, is its flat screen. Maintains Super AMOLED technology, 120Hz and Full HD + resolution

Regarding this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, rumors suggest that there will be a model with Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865 for the 5G version, both versions accompanied by 6 and 128 GB of memory. The main point of FE, according to leaks, is that it will come with a flat screen, with Full HD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Thus, the curve that has historically characterized the high-end of Samsung is renounced, something that can be a plus for some users. The cameras would be practically the same as the Note 20, so we would have a level photographic section. Similarly, a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging is expected and a lower price than the base Samsung Galaxy S20.

Everything points to the fact that on September 23 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time we will meet the new model, so we will have to wait patiently for the remaining week to be able to solve doubts.

