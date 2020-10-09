Samsung announces new Unpacked event

Samsung held a Galaxy Unpacked event in early August where they introduced the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and Galay Buds. A couple of weeks ago, the company dedicated a second event to the new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2. And now here we are, a couple of weeks later, with a new event on the horizon. Samsung has announced an Unpacked event for September 23 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) that will probably focus on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition that has been leaking in recent days. In fact, the title of the event is “Unpacked for Each Fan”. We may see other devices as well, but after the Galaxy Z Fold 2 event, it is clear that a single product can occupy an event. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be a more affordable version of the Galaxy S20. From the looks of it, the device is essentially a rebrand from its ‘Lite’ line.

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

According to a recent leak, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be available in 4G LTE and 5G variants for customers in Europe. The former features the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset, while the latter will benefit from the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Samsung has chosen a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED flat screen with a small hole for the camera and a FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080p). Despite being a lower cost product, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition display supports a very smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Other details on the display include Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added protection against drops and scratches, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, though it’s unclear whether Samsung has opted for an optical or ultrasonic sensor. Focusing on the cameras, Samsung has equipped the smartphone with a 32MP selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture. # gallery-2 {margin: auto; } # gallery-2 .gallery-item {float: left; margin-top: 10px; text-align: center; width: 33%; } # gallery-2 img {border: 2px solid #cfcfcf; } # gallery-2 .gallery-caption {margin-left: 0; } / * see gallery_shortcode () in wp-includes / media.php * /

On the back, we will see a triple camera formed by a 12 megapixel main camera with an aperture of f / 1.8 that, apparently, will be identical to the one on the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 / S20 +. It will be accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide angle camera (123º) and an f / 2.2 aperture, as well as an 8MP 3x telephoto camera with f / 2.0 aperture and optical stabilization. We will also find a 4,500 mAh battery and 15W fast charge. As for its construction, it will be made of plastic in white, blue, orange, red, green and lavender, and it will measure 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm.