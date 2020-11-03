Samsung announces that S Translator will be discontinued from December 1, 2020 and invites you to use Bixby

It was at the end of 2019 when Samsung announced that they would cease support to use Bixby Voice. A measure that affected phones with versions prior to Android Pie and that would come into force at the beginning of 2020. It was not the only movement, as it was in June of this year when S Voice users, that kind of precursor to Bixby, had to say goodbye to the Samsung tool.
Now it is another Korean company service, S Translator, released with the Galaxy S4, the one with an expiration date. The firm has announced that as of December 1, 2020, the translation service for different languages (Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish) offered by its terminals will no longer be operational.
S Translator says goodbye
In this case, the first to receive the news are users of the Galaxy range in South Korea, Samsung’s home country. They are getting a notice alerting them to the cessation of activity of S Translator as of December 1 2020.
In addition, the notice they are seeing on the screen informs that all the data stored by S Translator will be deleted. A little push to make the leap to Google Translate or the Bixby service.
And it is that if with the disappearance of S Voice, some of its functions were assumed by Bixby Voice, at least in compatible devices, it seems that this will also be the case with Samsung’s own translator. In the statement, Bixby and its translation capabilities are encouraged.
“When you open the S Translator application from December 1, a pop-up window will appear with the information that the service has been interrupted for this application and that it will now be closed.”
The list of terminals affected by this cessation of activity is relatively extensive and includes phones with years of antiquity such as the Samsung Galaxy S4 to current models such as the Samsung Galaxy S10. It also affects tablets in the Galaxy range.
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo
- Samsung Galaxy s4
- Samsung Galaxy S4 mini
- Samsung Galaxy S5
- Samsung Galaxy S5 mini
- Samsung Galaxy S6
- Samsung Galaxy S6 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S6 active
- Samsung Galaxy S7
- Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 +
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9 +
- Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 +
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3
- Samsung Galaxy Note4
- Samsung Galaxy Note4 edge
- Samsung Galaxy Note5
- Samsung Galaxy Note FE
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A3
- Samsung Galaxy A5
- Samsung Galaxy A7
- Samsung Galaxy A8
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy C8
- Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy C7
- Samsung Galaxy Alpha
- Samsung Galaxy Grand2
- Samsung Galaxy W2018
-
Samsung Galaxy W2019
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab4 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab4 8.0 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1 Tablet
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 Tablet
Via | Sammobile