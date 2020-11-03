Samsung announces that S Translator will be discontinued from December 1, 2020 and invites you to use Bixby

It was at the end of 2019 when Samsung announced that they would cease support to use Bixby Voice. A measure that affected phones with versions prior to Android Pie and that would come into force at the beginning of 2020. It was not the only movement, as it was in June of this year when S Voice users, that kind of precursor to Bixby, had to say goodbye to the Samsung tool.

Now it is another Korean company service, S Translator, released with the Galaxy S4, the one with an expiration date. The firm has announced that as of December 1, 2020, the translation service for different languages ​​(Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish) offered by its terminals will no longer be operational.

S Translator says goodbye

In this case, the first to receive the news are users of the Galaxy range in South Korea, Samsung’s home country. They are getting a notice alerting them to the cessation of activity of S Translator as of December 1 2020.

In addition, the notice they are seeing on the screen informs that all the data stored by S Translator will be deleted. A little push to make the leap to Google Translate or the Bixby service.

And it is that if with the disappearance of S Voice, some of its functions were assumed by Bixby Voice, at least in compatible devices, it seems that this will also be the case with Samsung’s own translator. In the statement, Bixby and its translation capabilities are encouraged.

“When you open the S Translator application from December 1, a pop-up window will appear with the information that the service has been interrupted for this application and that it will now be closed.”

The list of terminals affected by this cessation of activity is relatively extensive and includes phones with years of antiquity such as the Samsung Galaxy S4 to current models such as the Samsung Galaxy S10. It also affects tablets in the Galaxy range.

Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo

Samsung Galaxy s4

Samsung Galaxy S4 mini

Samsung Galaxy S5

Samsung Galaxy S5 mini

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge

Samsung Galaxy S6 active

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 +

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Samsung Galaxy Note4

Samsung Galaxy Note4 edge

Samsung Galaxy Note5

Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy A7

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Samsung Galaxy A9

Samsung Galaxy C8

Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7

Samsung Galaxy Alpha

Samsung Galaxy Grand2

Samsung Galaxy W2018

Samsung Galaxy W2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab4 8.0 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 10.1 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 12.2 Tablet

Via | Sammobile