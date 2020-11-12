Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung announces the Exynos 1080, its first 5nm chip

By Abraham
Abraham

Samsung has officially presented the Exynos 1080. It is the company’s first chip built on 5nm EUV FinFET technology, and is the successor to the Exynos 980. Samsung has decided to bet on an eight-core CPU made up of four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. The most powerful core of the Cortex-A78 runs at 2.8GHz, while the other three Cortex-A78 cores reach 2.6GHz. The four A55 cores work at a frequency of 2.0GHz. The GPU is Mali-G78 MP10. The built-in 5G modem supports both Sub-6GHz and mmWave standards, and also supports LTE Cat.18 connectivity. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, all Wi-Fi bands, and FM radio. For photography, the Exynos 1080 supports up to 200MP single camera or 32MP + 32MP dual units and videos go up to [email protected]

It supports the latest LPDDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM standards, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. It can be connected to WQHD + displays with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz, or to Full HD + panels with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The first Exynos 1080 smartphones are expected to arrive in early 2021. During an event in China , a company representative revealed that it is really Vivo that will first adopt the platform as it did with the Exynos 980 last year.

