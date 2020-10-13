Samsung announced the new Galaxy A42 5G , christened the smartphone 5G most affordable of the South Korean brand. The new mobile is part of its series A mid – range phone and includes a processor Snapdragon 750G . This chip, announced less than a month ago, offers 5G connectivity to the cheapest terminals.

In terms of specifications, we find a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20: 9 aspect ratio. Inside, RAM configurations of up to 8 GB and 128 GB of internal storage are offered with support for microSDXC cards up to 1 TB.

The Galaxy A42 5G comes with a quad camera with a 48 MP f / 1.8 main sensor , 8 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle, 5 MP f / 2.4 Macro and 5 MP, f / 2.4 depth sensor. The 20 MP selfie camera sits high on the screen.

Unlike its high-end brothers that integrate the front camera through a small hole, the Galaxy A42 5G opts for a discreet drop notch . What if it is located on the screen is a fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: quad camera, powerful battery and 5G

One of the most striking features of its design is the rear panel, which is divided into 4 sections with different tones and textures. The rounded-edged body is 8.6mm thick and weighs just 190 grams.

All of the above is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 15 W fast charging and runs under Android 10 with the One UI 2.5 layer.

The Galaxy A42 5G will be available in Europe from November at a price of 369 euros . Samsung will offer its new 5G smartphone in three color configurations: white, gray and black, all using the same sectional design of the rear panel.

With the arrival of this new model, Samsung does not want to be left behind in the race to offer cheap phones with 5G . At first glance the Galaxy A42 5G will compete with other models such as the OnePlus Nord or the Google Pixel 4A 5G .

Although it does not have the same power in terms of the processor with respect to the offer of OnePlus and Google, its biggest advantage would be in the autonomy and a slightly lower price.