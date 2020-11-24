Samsung announces the new Galaxy A12

Samsung officially presents the Galaxy A12, a low-end smartphone that comes to replace the Samsung Galaxy A11. This new device comes with improvements at the hardware level.

The Galaxy A12 includes a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, with a fast charge of 15 W, higher than the 4,000 mAh of its predecessor, therefore it promises long hours of autonomy.

In addition to this, it includes a 6.5-inch Infinity-V screen, with 6.5 HD + resolution and IPS technology. In terms of memory, this equipment comes in several presentations: 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD up to 1 TB.

Similarly, it incorporates an octa-core processor, with 2.3 and 1.8 GHz cores. It also includes a powerful photographic section composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 13 megapixel wide angle and two additional sensors for macro and depth. And for selfies? An 8 MP lens. This for its part, represents a great change for these low-end teams, since the Galaxy A11 featured a 13 megapixel camera.

This model comes in black, blue, white and red colors. Its price starts at 212 dollars (179 euros) for designs with lower capacity in RAM and internal memory, and 236 dollars (199 euros) for those with greater capacity. The launch date is scheduled for January 2021.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy A02s

This model shares some similarities with the previous design. A 6.5-inch HD + screen, octa-core processor, a 5000 mAh battery. It also incorporates a 3GB RAM and internal storage equal to 32GB.

It differs from the previous one, because it does not have a fingerprint sensor, and its camera is less powerful, it is made up of three lenses, a main 13 megapixel lens and two additional 2 MP sensors. In addition to a 5 MP selfie camera.

It comes in two colors: black and white, with a sale date for February 2021 and for a price of $ 179 (150 euros).

So, if you are looking for a basic smartphone that allows you to perform different activities, and at a comfortable price. Possibly you like these two versions that Samsung has presented and that will soon be within our reach.

.