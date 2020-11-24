Tech News

Samsung announces the new Galaxy A12

By Brian Adam
0
13
Smartphone Samsung 2.jpg
Smartphone Samsung 2.jpg

Must Read

Apps

Google launches an Augmented Reality app on “The Mandalorian”

Brian Adam - 0
Google and Disney have worked together to launch a new application of Inverse Augmented Reality that will allow you to live the adventures of...
Read more
Mobile

Poco M3: the brand becomes independent from Xiaomi by launching this new budget smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
The Poco brand, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, has launched a new smartphone, which arrives just for Black Friday. The model in question...
Read more
Apple

Apple to offer gift cards on Black Friday

Brian Adam - 0
Black Friday is just around the corner. And unlike other brands, Apple is not going to offer any kind of discount on such...
Read more
Apps

This is how some social networks are copied to others

Brian Adam - 0
Social networks have copied each other practically since the beginning, what happens is that never as much as now, or at least, in such...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Via: Pixabay

Samsung officially presents the Galaxy A12, a low-end smartphone that comes to replace the Samsung Galaxy A11. This new device comes with improvements at the hardware level.

The Galaxy A12 includes a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, with a fast charge of 15 W, higher than the 4,000 mAh of its predecessor, therefore it promises long hours of autonomy.

In addition to this, it includes a 6.5-inch Infinity-V screen, with 6.5 HD + resolution and IPS technology. In terms of memory, this equipment comes in several presentations: 3/4/6 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD up to 1 TB.

Similarly, it incorporates an octa-core processor, with 2.3 and 1.8 GHz cores. It also includes a powerful photographic section composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor, a 13 megapixel wide angle and two additional sensors for macro and depth. And for selfies? An 8 MP lens. This for its part, represents a great change for these low-end teams, since the Galaxy A11 featured a 13 megapixel camera.

Front and back view of Samsung Galaxy A12
Front and back view of Samsung Galaxy A12

This model comes in black, blue, white and red colors. Its price starts at 212 dollars (179 euros) for designs with lower capacity in RAM and internal memory, and 236 dollars (199 euros) for those with greater capacity. The launch date is scheduled for January 2021.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A02s black and white
Galaxy A02s in two colors: black and white

This model shares some similarities with the previous design. A 6.5-inch HD + screen, octa-core processor, a 5000 mAh battery. It also incorporates a 3GB RAM and internal storage equal to 32GB.

It differs from the previous one, because it does not have a fingerprint sensor, and its camera is less powerful, it is made up of three lenses, a main 13 megapixel lens and two additional 2 MP sensors. In addition to a 5 MP selfie camera.

It comes in two colors: black and white, with a sale date for February 2021 and for a price of $ 179 (150 euros).

So, if you are looking for a basic smartphone that allows you to perform different activities, and at a comfortable price. Possibly you like these two versions that Samsung has presented and that will soon be within our reach.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Google launches an Augmented Reality app on “The Mandalorian”

Brian Adam - 0
Google and Disney have worked together to launch a new application of Inverse Augmented Reality that will allow you to live the adventures of...
Read more
Mobile

Poco M3: the brand becomes independent from Xiaomi by launching this new budget smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
The Poco brand, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, has launched a new smartphone, which arrives just for Black Friday. The model in question...
Read more
Apple

Apple to offer gift cards on Black Friday

Brian Adam - 0
Black Friday is just around the corner. And unlike other brands, Apple is not going to offer any kind of discount on such...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©