Samsung announces the ‘Unpacked Part 2: Galaxy Z Fold 2’: the new folding will be official next week

After a multitude of rumors and leaks about your new flip phone, Samsung took advantage of the Galaxy Note 20 event to offer us the first details of the successor to the Galaxy Fold. In addition, he published the first images of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, thus confirming its design and some features.

During that same event, the South Korean company also told us that its new folding would go on sale at the beginning of September in two colors. Well, Samsung has already announced what day we will know all the benefits, price and availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2: It will be on September 1 in Unpacked Part 2.

The second part of Unpacked will reveal everything

As confirmed by the company itself, the new generation of Samsung folding, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, will be officially presented next Tuesday, September 1 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time) in an event called ‘Unpacked Part 2: Galaxy Z Fold2’ that can be followed on Samsung.com and at news.samsung.com/es.

This new folding phone comes after the company has launched two such devices. However, on this occasion, the manufacturer has already told us about some of its features and the colors in which it will be available: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. For example, we know it will include two edge-to-edge, almost bezel-less Infinity-O displays: the deck display is 6.2 inches, while the main display is 7.6 inches.

It will also include a side fingerprint reader and a rear photographic equipment consisting of three sensors, as well as two front cameras, one inside and one outside, both housed in two holes in the screens.

Inside, rumors speak of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor (which would give it 5G connectivity), 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB of internal storage and 4,500 mAh dual battery with 15W fast charge, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging of 9W. However, all those details, along with its price and the release date, will be revealed next week.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 data sheet

