Samsung brings out its best wireless headphones to date, the Galaxy Buds Pro

By Brian Adam
Samsung announces the Galaxy Buds Pro today, their most premium set of true wireless headphones to date. They have a design in the ear similar to Galaxy Buds Plus, but are aesthetically inspired by the Galaxy Buds Live. The Buds Pro are not bean-shaped, but have the same metallic styling and a similar charging case. The fitted design “reduces the contact area between the ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimizing any sensation of obstruction,” according to Samsung.

Galaxy Buds Pro: Samsung’s best headphones to date

Samsung says they offer the “best audio experience to date” of any of the company’s headphones thanks to an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. The active noise cancellation It should also be improved a lot, as these headphones now create a full seal with the ear. Samsung has also refined its ambient sound mode, that now allows you amplify surrounding noise with up to 20 decibels. The Galaxy Buds Pro are able to detect when you have started to speak, and they can automatically switch to ambient sound mode and reduce the volume of the music when you do.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung says the Galaxy Buds Pro also offers best microphone performance to date in your headphone line; they have three built-in microphones and one voice pickup unit to help you get through phone and video calls clearly. “One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise rating (SNR), further eliminating background noise,” the company said in its press release.

It has 360-degree audio “with Dolby Head Tracking technology” when watching videos on a Samsung phone or tablet, a clear response to Apple’s spatial audio. And the Buds Pro will also switch between Samsung mobile devices automatically.

The battery duration is on par with other premium ANC headphones – Samsung says you can wait until five hours of continuous noise canceling playback enabled (eight if off), and enough juice in the case for Additional 13 hours (20 hours with ANC off) of listening time. The Galaxy Buds Pro are IPX7 rated for water and sweat resistance, so they should be able to handle even your sweatiest workouts.

Price and availability

The Galaxy Buds Pro will go on sale at a suggested retail price of 229.99 euros, it will come in black, silver and purple colors to match the new Galaxy S21 range. It can be pre-booked today, and will be available in retailers as soon as tomorrow, January 29.

