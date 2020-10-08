Samsung cancels SDC 2020, its annual developer conference

Samsung today announced that it will not hold its annual SDC 2020 developer conference. The decision to cancel this year’s event is due, as it could not be otherwise, to the current COVID-19 pandemic as it wants to prioritize the “Health and safety” of your employees. Although several face-to-face technical conferences have been canceled, some have been replaced by virtual events. At these events, Samsung often showcases new capabilities for Bixby, new smart home developments, and what’s new in its One UI customization layer. The company mentions that it will keep developers abreast of updates to its platform through its developer website and community forums.



Although the cancellation of the in-person event is not a surprise, previous reports suggest that fear of the pandemic is not the only reason why the company has decided to put the conference aside. From what we’ve heard, the company hasn’t made major developments in its software products like Bixby, so it supposedly didn’t have much to present at this year’s conference. Additionally, rumors suggest that Google is chasing the phone maker to ditch some of its solutions – like Bixby and the Galaxy Store – to power the search giant’s products on Samsung devices. Since the company has already held two Unpacked events this year to launch a large number of devices and has a third event scheduled for September 23, there is also no hardware news to present at the developer conference.