Samsung certifies its possible Smart Tag object tracker tag

By Abraham
Samsung certifies its possible Smart Tag object tracker tag

Abraham

Samsung introduced the Smart Things Search feature during the launch of the “Galaxy Note 20” series. The company explained that its new application will be able to find objects from a Galaxy smartphone with great precision. Now, we have learned that the company could also be working on a Tile-type object tracker. A new device under the name Galaxy Smart Tag with model number EI-T5300 has been certified by the Indonesian Telecom Certification entity. From its name, it sounds like Samsung has developed an object tracker. However, it is not the first time that Samsung has worked on such a product as the company launched a tracker with LTE under the SmartThings brand a couple of years ago. Usually smart object trackers come with Bluetooth connectivity, but it is quite possible that Samsung will add more connectivity features like UWB (Ultra-Wideband), LTE, and GPS to its next tracker, especially since the company has already released a tracker with LTE and GPS incorporated in 2018. Apple also appears to be working on such a device, which would arrive under the name Apple AirTags in the near future.

