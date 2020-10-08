Latest newsTech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung changes its Snapdragon vs Exynos strategy on the Galaxy S20 FE

Abraham

Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE, a more affordable version of its Galaxy S20 flagship that arrives with few cuts in front of it. One aspect that has gone unnoticed since it has not been mentioned in the presentation is that the Galaxy S20 FE arrives with two different processors depending on the connectivity variant you choose: 4G or 5G. The 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE has an Exynos 990 processor, while the 5G variant comes with the Snapdragon 865 chip. The difference between the two variants is € 100. In the past, some users have expressed concern about Samsung using Exynos chips in its flagships in Europe (and other regions) as Snapdragon chips that ship in the US and Asia have traditionally performed somewhat better. in power and autonomy. With the new smartphone, the company has taken a strategy never seen before: to offer the same smartphone with two different chips in the same region, differentiating only by the type of cellular connectivity. Therefore, if you are going to buy any of these models, do not forget to take into account that, in addition to the antennas and modem, the 5G model has a Qualcomm chip instead of Samsung.

