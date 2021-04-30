Samsung: ‘Chip shortages also affect production TVs and white goods’

The global chip shortage also hits Samsung. The production of new TVs and white goods is delayed. The company is going to change its production to minimize the blows.

Samsung speaks to analysts of a ‘disruption’ in production due to the global chip shortage, reports the Financial Times. The company is ‘rebalancing’ its production in the hope of minimizing the impact of the shortage.

“We are now discussing plans with major suppliers and channels about supply plans for redistributing components to products of higher urgency or greater demand,” said Samsung. It is not clear which production will decrease capacity and which will increase it.

The global chip shortage also hits Samsung. The production of new TVs and white goods is delayed. The company is going to change its production to minimize the blows.

Samsung speaks to analysts of a ‘disruption’ in production due to the global chip shortage, reports the Financial Times . The company is ‘rebalancing’ its production in the hope of minimizing the impact of the shortage.

“We are now discussing plans with major suppliers and channels about supply plans for redistributing components to products of higher urgency or greater demand,” said Samsung. It is not clear which production will decrease capacity and which will increase it.

Apple not yet bothered

Major competitor Apple was not yet bothered by the chip shortages last quarter. That said CEO Tim Cook in an explanation of the record figures that Apple achieved in the past quarter. Cook attributes this to Apple’s supply chain expertise.

Apple buys large quantities of chips and other components as a buffer to absorb shortages. In addition, Apple is such an important customer for many of its suppliers that the company is given priority.

Apple expects that iPads and MacBooks will be hit by chip shortages this quarter. This mainly concerns shortages of older chips: not the processor, but the chip that regulates the battery supply, or the connection to the screen. Apple did not say which chips are scarce, but it did say that sales could be 3 to 4 billion dollars lower in the coming quarter due to the shortages.