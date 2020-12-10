Samsung confirmed to launch the Galaxy S21 on January 14

After a long chain of rumors regarding the launch date of the Galaxy S21. One of the most important Samsung stores in India has revealed that these smartphones would be officially presented globally this coming january 14.

With the release date some of the specifications of the S21 series were also leaked. As we have mentioned before, the new Galaxy models will come with the Exynos 2100 processor, screens between 6.2 and 6.8 inches with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Galaxy S21 will be presented in four colors

The standard model of the S21 series will be available in four colors: pink, purple, gray, and white. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 Plus will be presented in 4 colors, but unlike the standard model, instead of gray and white it will come in silver and black. For its part, the S21 Ultra will be presented in black and silver. As for the batteries, it has been speculated that the size is in the range of 4,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh.

Another outstanding feature is that these phones will come without a charger, according to the certification carried out in Brazil by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra brings a powerful 108 megapixel camera

This is another detail that has leaked about the Ultra model, a 108 MP main camera accompanied by two 10 megapixel sensors. In addition, strong rumors indicate that its software is compatible with the Samsung S-Pen.

What else has been said about this series? Which could include Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888, for which the South Korean company will be able to present us with phone models with two types of processors.

Until now, Samsung HQ has not confirmed the launch date for the Galaxy S21 series. However, the store that carried the news is already receiving orders and expects to ship the S21 models by January 29 of next year.

.