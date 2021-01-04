Samsung confirms Galaxy S21 release date for January 14

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S21 release date for this January 14. Following this announcement, the company ends the series of rumors related to the presentation of your flagship device.

The Asian giant published an invitation on its website under the title “Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Welcome to Everyday Epic.” The event will air on Samsung.com at 7AM PT / 10AM ET on January 14, 2021.

So far it is rumored that the company will present us with a Galaxy S21 series consisting of three models: Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

According to speculation, the three devices would have an Exynos 2100 processor, screens with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technologies, a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition to 5G technology.

Samsung Galaxy S21 with plastic back

Unlike the S21 Plus and Ultra, the standard Galaxy S21 could come with a plastic back. A particularity that would make it less resistant than the other two models in the series, since they would use a glass back. It would also be presented with a 6.2-inch screen, being the smallest of the 2021 generation.

On the other hand, we find the S21 Plus. This one has on its back a camera set composed of three sensors, whose main lens is 48 megapixels. While on the front face we find a 6.7-inch screen with a camera for selfies. This model will be presented in three colors: purple, silver and black.

Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S-Pen support

Samsung will present us a Premium model with a powerful 108 MP camera and the particularity of supporting S-Pen. These features make this smartphone an excellent phone. Well, it would not only have an excellent photographic section, but with a function of the Galaxy Note. In other words, it would be a good option for graphic designers.

Also, this model is said to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 45 W wireless fast charging, and an excellent 12 GB RAM.

Another feature that these models share is that they will come without chargers, headphones or a case. In addition to including Android 11 with One UI 3.1 as an operating system.

So, Samsung has announced the launch date of the Galaxy S21 in 10 days. As expected. Now, if you are in the United States and want to reserve some of these devices, you can do so from the virtual room that the Korean company has made available to you.

.