Samsung confirms new presentation for January 14: Samsung Galaxy S21 in sight

As every year, Samsung announces its next big event within the ‘Unpacked’ series, which has already etched its name in our brain based on repetitions, and has set it to next january 14. 10 days from this moment and with the unknown, at least at the official level since the models have been leaking for months, what we will see in it.

Everything indicates that they will be the next Samsung Galaxy S21 but Samsung has not revealed any of this. The only thing that the South Korean giant has is that it can be seen online, something logical considering that the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the planet, and welcomes us, future, to the daily epic. ‘Welcome to the Everyday Epic ‘says Samsung, and we put January 14 on our agendas.

January 14, the daily epic

This year introductions are accelerating, perhaps in an attempt to alleviate a somewhat bad 2020 year in every way, even though the tech market has been one of the least affected. Xiaomi, for example, presented its Xiaomi Mi 11 days ago in the same year that we saw the Xiaomi Mi 10 arrive at the beginning of the season, and It seems that the dates of almost all manufacturers are moving forward.

One of the phones that has been ringing the longest for January is precisely the Samsung Galaxy S21 that we could see presented on January 14. Paying attention to all the rumors and leaks (there have been few), the phone should arrive in a trio: Samsung Galaxy S21 as a basic model, Samsung Galaxy S21 + as an intermediate model and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as a top model. A trio that we already know from previous years.

Among the characteristics whose leaks most coincide we find the addition of the signature S Pen support on the Galaxy S21, which Samsung has not confirmed, something that would bring the brand’s S and Note series even closer. We will see what finally happens because for the moment everything is up in the air, and any previous filtration should be considered as doubtful until the brand, Samsung, gives it the stamp of authenticity. And that will happen on January 14.

