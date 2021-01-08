Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung confirms the announcement of its new Exynos chip on January 12

A few weeks ago, Qualcomm introduced its new flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, which will undoubtedly power the most powerful smartphones of 2021. Samsung will do the same next week with its Exynos family of chips, which will welcome a new member the next January 12, as confirmed by the company. It is no coincidence that this announcement is made a couple of days before the announcement of the new Galaxy S21 family, which will surely arrive with this new chip in some regions. Traditionally, Samsung launches its flagships in two variants: a Qualcomm chip primarily for the United States and an Exynos chip for the rest of the world. You will be able to attend the event to present the new chip through the Samsung YouTube channel, the Samsung press room or the Exynos website at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time on January 12.

