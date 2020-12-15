Tech News

Samsung confirms there will be more accessible folding phones in 2021

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
A few days after the end of the year and after a long wave of rumors regarding the devices that Samsung can offer us in 2021. The President and Head of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh has spoken on how Samsung handled 2020 and how it intends to face next year.

TM Roh highlighted flip phones and the momentum behind them. Recall that Samsung surprised by launching the Galaxy Fold in 2019. It then moved on to the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020. Models that reinvent “what’s possible with mobile technology,” with “an enhanced user experience with optimized app displays and interactions.”

In fact, he noted that the Asian company will make these phones a little more accessible to customers. In order to promote its use and expand in the market. Possibly referring to the Galaxy Z Flip Lite.

Likewise, Roh has said that this new category of phones is just a hint of things to come as they continue to explore, evolve and expand in this space. Are you referring to roller phones?

Odds that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S-Pen support are high

TM Roh indicated that they have been considering “the favorite aspects” of the Galaxy Note in their customers. He stressed that they are very excited to bring some of those functions to other devices in the company. A sign that indeed the Galaxy S21 Ultra would come with support for the S-Pen, but not with a section to store the stylus.

Similarly, he expressed that its developers are working hard to expand the AI ​​capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy. This translates into better photo and video captures. In addition to battery life, better arrangement of internal memory, among other features.

In fact, he noted that “the Samsung Galaxy will be more than ready to meet the demands of the video-obsessed in 2021. When it comes to advancements in this space, it’s going to be an epic new year.” Thus, it is likely that it will present us with mobiles with powerful cameras.

Although TM Roh did not elaborate on the lines of smartphones to be presented next year, it made it clear that “the limitations and limits are for other brands.”

