Samsung could launch four foldable phones in 2021

According to information published in the ETNews news site, Samsung could present four folding smartphones to us in the middle of next year.

The South Korean news outlet notes that all four phones will come with fifth-generation technology. Similarly, it indicates that the devices include two folding type phones, that is, a Galaxy Fold 3 and two folding type such as the Galaxy Z Flip 2.

Samsung could launch all four models in August 2021

ETNews highlights that these mobiles will be launched “in the second half” of next year. What looms the possibility that the Korean company will present these models to us for August 2021.

On the other hand, the medium also talks about the development of a possible roll-up phone. However, he states that it will not be launched in 2021. “The company is expected to focus first on folding smartphones and to introduce a new form factor that allows a screen to stretch up after 2021,” says ETNews .

The source of information did not give details about the possible specifications of these mobiles. However, we recently commented on the possible launch of the Galaxy Fold 3, a foldable that will come with an S-Pen support and that could be the model that ends the Galaxy Note series.

Additionally, the Fold 3 could come equipped with an under-display selfie camera. All this, with the purpose of managing light better and offering higher quality photographs.

On the other hand, it is rumored that the Galaxy Z Flip will come at a more accessible price, thanks to the inclusion of flexible glasses with UTG technology. As well as 8 GB of RAM, and a powerful photographic section composed of a 12 megapixel dual camera on both lenses.

These folding designs could represent the beginning of a new era in the mobile device market. Well, not only Samsung will launch models with these characteristics, so will Google, OPPO, Xiaomi and Vivo. And you, are you ready for this new generation of smartphones?

.