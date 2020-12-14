Tech News

Samsung could launch four foldable phones in 2021

By Brian Adam
0
0
Samsung.jpg
Samsung.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

Samsung could launch four foldable phones in 2021

Brian Adam - 0
Via Samsung According to information published in the ETNews news site, Samsung could present four folding smartphones to us in the middle of...
Read more
Android

I have tried Traffix, an addictive game on Android to test reflexes by managing traffic

Brian Adam - 0
I have to admit that I am not a mobile player and that of the few times that I do, the games...
Read more
Tech News

China fines Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings for breach of antitrust law

Brian Adam - 0
China, like the United States, is also putting a strong hand to counteract the advance of companies that fall into monopolistic practices....
Read more
Android

Android 11 begins to arrive to the Xperia 1 II in Taiwan in anticipation of a deployment in more countries

Brian Adam - 0
Little by little, more and more brands are encouraged to carry the latest version of Android to their terminals or at least...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
Via Samsung
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to information published in the ETNews news site, Samsung could present four folding smartphones to us in the middle of next year.

The South Korean news outlet notes that all four phones will come with fifth-generation technology. Similarly, it indicates that the devices include two folding type phones, that is, a Galaxy Fold 3 and two folding type such as the Galaxy Z Flip 2.

Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip

Samsung could launch all four models in August 2021

ETNews highlights that these mobiles will be launched “in the second half” of next year. What looms the possibility that the Korean company will present these models to us for August 2021.

On the other hand, the medium also talks about the development of a possible roll-up phone. However, he states that it will not be launched in 2021. “The company is expected to focus first on folding smartphones and to introduce a new form factor that allows a screen to stretch up after 2021,” says ETNews .

The source of information did not give details about the possible specifications of these mobiles. However, we recently commented on the possible launch of the Galaxy Fold 3, a foldable that will come with an S-Pen support and that could be the model that ends the Galaxy Note series.

Additionally, the Fold 3 could come equipped with an under-display selfie camera. All this, with the purpose of managing light better and offering higher quality photographs.

On the other hand, it is rumored that the Galaxy Z Flip will come at a more accessible price, thanks to the inclusion of flexible glasses with UTG technology. As well as 8 GB of RAM, and a powerful photographic section composed of a 12 megapixel dual camera on both lenses.

These folding designs could represent the beginning of a new era in the mobile device market. Well, not only Samsung will launch models with these characteristics, so will Google, OPPO, Xiaomi and Vivo. And you, are you ready for this new generation of smartphones?

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

I have tried Traffix, an addictive game on Android to test reflexes by managing traffic

Brian Adam - 0
I have to admit that I am not a mobile player and that of the few times that I do, the games...
Read more
Tech News

China fines Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings for breach of antitrust law

Brian Adam - 0
China, like the United States, is also putting a strong hand to counteract the advance of companies that fall into monopolistic practices....
Read more
Android

Android 11 begins to arrive to the Xperia 1 II in Taiwan in anticipation of a deployment in more countries

Brian Adam - 0
Little by little, more and more brands are encouraged to carry the latest version of Android to their terminals or at least...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©