Tech GiantsSamsungTech News

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 without a charger

By Brian Adam
0
13
Samsung Galaxy S21.jpg
Samsung Galaxy S21.jpg

Must Read

Apps

How to change the wallpaper in each WhatsApp chat [Vídeo]

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has released an update that allows you to customize the wallpaper of each chat, both individually and in groups. Until now, it was...
Read more
Social Networks

The S&P 500 consolidates in a zone of highs awaiting the landing of Tesla

Brian Adam - 0
In this unusual year, the United States Stock Exchange has been one of the great surprises despite the collapse registered in March. Its three...
Read more
Samsung

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S21 without a charger

Brian Adam - 0
  Strong rumor indicates that Samsung could launch the series Galaxy S21 without accessories without charger or headphones. After a certification carried out in Brazil...
Read more
Latest news

AMD Radeon 6900 XT Review: In pursuit of the maximum frame rate

Brian Adam - 0
AMD's top of the range is a card designed for those looking for a high frame rate in traditional rendering, even in 4K.   After an...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

 

Strong rumor indicates that Samsung could launch the series Galaxy S21 without accessories without charger or headphones. After a certification carried out in Brazil by the National Telecommunications Agency, Anatel, the news spread like dust.

So far, the South Korean company has not confirmed this information. However, the certification leak speaks for itself. With this new feature, Samsung would join Apple. As we already know, the Cupertino company presented a series of iPhone 12 without accessories at the “Hi, Speed”, as a way to contribute to the environment and reach zero carbon by 2030.

Now, does Samsung adopt this trend with the environment in mind, or does it do it to reduce operating costs?

Anatel Certification
Anatel Certification

Possible specs of the Samsung Galaxy S21

In recent days the Galaxy S21 series has given a lot to talk about. From its possible launch date, scheduled for February next year, until it could include Qualcomm’s new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888, as well as 8 GB RAM.

If the information about the inclusion of the new Qualcomm chipset is true, the South Korean company would present us with a Galaxy S21 with two processor options.

In addition to this, data on other possible specifications have been leaked. Among those that stand out a screen with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology accompanied by a refresh rate of 144 Hz. As well as a powerful 108 megapixel camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. Also, it has been said that the Galaxy S21 Ultra could come with support for S-Pen.

As we have already mentioned, what is pointed out here is based on leaks. However, there are only a few weeks left for us to know in detail the characteristics of the S21 series. This is made up of three designs, the S21, S21 Plus and the Ultra model. And you, are you waiting for one of these models?

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

How to change the wallpaper in each WhatsApp chat [Vídeo]

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp has released an update that allows you to customize the wallpaper of each chat, both individually and in groups. Until now, it was...
Read more
Social Networks

The S&P 500 consolidates in a zone of highs awaiting the landing of Tesla

Brian Adam - 0
In this unusual year, the United States Stock Exchange has been one of the great surprises despite the collapse registered in March. Its three...
Read more
Latest news

AMD Radeon 6900 XT Review: In pursuit of the maximum frame rate

Brian Adam - 0
AMD's top of the range is a card designed for those looking for a high frame rate in traditional rendering, even in 4K.   After an...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©