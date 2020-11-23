Samsung could launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June 2021

New rumor points out that Samsung could be launching the third generation of Galaxy Z Fold devices by June 2021.

The Korean media, AjuNews, has indicated that Samsung is working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Information you have obtained from an internal company employee. Signal that the data supplied is highly probable.

The report indicates that the Korean company is developing “final samples” to begin mass production. Also, it is rumored that with the arrival of this new smartphone, Samsung will say goodbye to the Galaxy Note. Is it true?

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen holder

AjuNews has indicated that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with an S-Pen holder and slot. To do this, they work on ultra-thin glass (UTG) technology, so that it is compatible with the pencil.

He also points out that this new folding could come equipped with a camera for selfies under the screen. This, with the idea of ​​offering better quality in the capture of images, by allowing “light to pass through the space between the pixels to take photos.” In addition to a more elegant design that stands out from the rest.

So far, there is little that is handled on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, being a new model, naturally Samsung will seek to exceed the specifications of its previous design.

Recall that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O cover screen. An internal storage 512 GB and 12 GB of RAM. Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Plus an advanced Multi-Active Window to control screen layout more easily and flexibly. As for price, this is around 2000 dollars.

Without a doubt, Samsung promises great devices for 2021. For now, the closest correspond to the Galaxy S21 series. It is expected that four months later we will present the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

.