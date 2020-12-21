Samsung could launch these exciting smartphones in 2021

- Advertisement -

Samsung is preparing a good number of smartphones for next year. Everything indicates that it will start the year with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series on January 14, and later it will present several folding smartphones including the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and possible lite versions of these. However, if a new leak is true, we will see even more exciting devices throughout the next year. According to leak source Tron (@cozyplanes), Samsung is preparing a dual-fold tablet for 2021, as well as a phone with a transparent screen. The double-fold tablet will possibly be a device with a screen divided into three parts by two hinges. This should be similar to the devices we’ve seen from Xiaomi and TCL but it remains to be seen which of the designs Samsung will adopt for its own foldable as those manufacturers use different designs. As for the transparent screen phone, we have no idea what it may refer to. A smartphone has a large number of components behind the screen, such as the battery or the cameras, so it seems impossible that the company has managed to make a smartphone with a transparent screen. The leak also mentions that Samsung is planning to launch “roll-up” smartphones. TCL already showed off a rollable device concept a few months ago, and LG is rumored to introduce its first rollable smartphone in the first half of 2021. Tron adds in a reply to the tweet that Samsung is also planning to launch a legendary product that ‘we never thought What would happen”. We hope that more details about this device will come to light soon. Which of these devices would you like to see more of?