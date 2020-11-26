Samsung could phase out the Galaxy Note series in 2021

New rumor points out that Samsung is considering remove galaxy note series, whose first model launched in 2011 and the last in August this year.

Remember that the Galaxy Note are smart devices that can be used as smartphones and tablets. To use them we resort to an optical pen called S-Pen.

But why would the Korean company remove the Galaxy Note series?

One of the first reasons to come to the fore is the focus on foldable phones and the new S21 series. As you well know, Samsung is planning to launch the new Galaxy S21 models in February next year, according to rumors.

The series of information that has been leaked has shown that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could allow the use of the S-Pen, a tool typical of the Note. So this represents an indication of the possible migration that the tech giant could be devising.

Likewise, it has been announced that the Asian company could launch a new roll-up phone in 2021. Until now, this responds to the name of “Galaxy Z Roll”, a flexible model that could become a tablet and use the S-Pen. If this information is true, this would be another option to replace the Note models.

Another option is the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with support for S-Pen, a foldable that could see light in June 2021. Even strong rumors suggest that this model will put an end to the Galaxy Note series.

As we can see, Samsung has several options on the table. More sophisticated smartphones, with even more comfortable and attractive designs, which may well replace the Note. So why keep making these phablets? It is perhaps one of the questions that the company has raised.

However, Samsung has not confirmed this news. Even, there have been no reported declines in the sales of the Galaxy Note, a factor that could well stop the initiative to discontinue this series.

Will Samsung wait for the sales reports of possible replacements for the Galaxy Note to make a final decision?

