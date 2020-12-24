Samsung deletes ads where it mocked the iPhone 12 for not including a charger

- Advertisement -

Last year, when Samsung did away with the headphone jack on its flagships, it deleted old ads mocking Apple for doing this years earlier. Now, Samsung has dropped an ad mocking the iPhone 12 for not including a charger in the box, and I think we all know why. The most recent rumors suggest that Samsung will follow in Apple’s footsteps and will not include a charger in the box of its next flagship Galaxy S21.

The Galaxy S21 series will come without a headphone or charger in the box in Europe, and the same is likely to be the case in other regions. The official reason will probably have something to do with protecting the environment. It would be nice if the company allows customers to get a free charger and / or headphones with a simple call to customer service, as it did for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in the US, where both Flagships do not include headphones in the box. We will find out if that will be the case in less than a month, on January 14, the day the Galaxy S21 series is expected to be official. How about the Galaxy S21 not coming with a charger or headphones?