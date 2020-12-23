Tech News

Samsung deletes posts where it mocks Apple for not including charger in iPhone 12

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Via: Pixabay
Remember the ads where Samsung made fun of Apple for not including a charger in the iPhone 12? Well the Korean company has started to erase those posts in which he joked about the Cupertino company and not including accessories on his new smartphone.

It seems that for Samsung the old saying that “never, say never” applies, as it can happen to you. This is exactly what happens with the South Korean company and the Galaxy S21, which will come without accessories, according to strong rumors. Now who will make the jokes?

Tweet deleted by Samsung
Tweet deleted by Samsung

Samsung had written “your Galaxy gives you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even a 120 Hz screen on a smartphone ”.

Phones without accessories, a way to contribute to the environment

As The Verge says in its article, the fact that Samsung removes the publications where it mocked Apple for offering phones without accessories does not mean that “it is necessarily a bad thing”. This is a way to contribute to the environment.

Recall that Apple presented an iPhone 12 without accessories as a way to reduce waste and reach zero carbon by 2030. A practice that Samsung may well follow to contribute to the sustainability of the planet.

Samsung phones use standard USB-C cables for charging

Unlike Apple, Samsung phones use standard USB-C cables for charging. That is, so that the Samsung Galaxy S21 come without chargers, users can charge their phones with an old-generation cable.

So, if you have the S20 and you intend to upgrade to the S21, you can be a little calmer, the cable will do.

The truth here is that the launch of Samsung is planned for January 14 next year. Therefore we will not have to wait long to validate if indeed the Galaxy S21 comes without accessories.

