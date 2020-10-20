Samsung donates 100,000 euros to the fight against breast cancer

October is the month that the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to dedicate, entirely, to the fight against breast cancer although it is today, October 19, the International Day that marks the culmination of all the efforts that organizations, companies and public bodies dedicate to combat the disease. In total, about 25,000 women are diagnosed with this tumor every year in Spain alone.

Thus, with an overview in which any contribution is welcome, This collaboration between Samsung and the Spanish Federation of Breast Cancer (FECMA) which has led the Spanish division of the Koreans to deliver 100,000 euros that will help in the fight against the disease. An action that is framed within the framework of collaboration that both entities have developed over the last twelve years.

Take a day off for a checkup

The figures are crude and, as they warn in the initiative in which Samsung also participates, 33% of employed women have not been able to go to the doctor for prevention tests of breast cancer for work reasons. Hence the impulse of an initiative that, with the name of ‘Day Off for Checkup’, search for “raise awareness about the importance of having annual medical check-ups for cancer prevention “.

Initiative of FECMA and Samsung to fight against breast cancer.

To continue the awareness campaign and to carry out many other support tasks, Samsung has delivered those 100,000 euros that will be allocated, in full, “to help fight breast cancer and social awareness about this disease “, since for this year they estimate from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) that it will affect 32,953 women.

The ‘Check-Out Day’ initiative was launched last year and made Samsung the first company to grant “a day off for your employees to dedicate to performing the reviews that the doctors or specialists have recommended them according to their sex, age, history, etc. “.

This awareness and prevention campaign is included within a more important project that, under the name of ‘Technology with Purpose’, includes “various Samsung projects to improve people’s lives by breaking down barriers through technology, and which materializes in three pillars: education, culture and care & accessibility. “A good example is the development of Tallk, the app for Android tablets that allows users to ALS sufferers communicate with other people through the movement of their eyes.