Samsung explains which would be the phones that will have a charger and ariculars

By Brian Adam
Now we do have the official answer. Samsung unveiled why it stopped including earphones and chargers in its future phone boxes. The first mobiles that do not have both devices are the new Samsung Galaxy S21, announced last week.

Keep in mind that Samsung It has several phone lines, so some boxes will still have the charger and headphones depending on the market to which the mobiles are aimed.

According to the portal The Verge, Samsung I would keep the charger and headphones on the cheaper phones.

“We found that more and more Galaxy users are reusing the accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community on this journey, we are transitioning to remove the plug from the charger and headphones on our latest line of Galaxy smartphones. ”, he pointed Samsung.

“We believe that phasing out the charger and headphone plugs from our device in the box can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure consumers may feel to continually receive unnecessary charger accessories with new phones.”.

“We have also been implementing standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with our newer Galaxy models.”they added.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S21 | Data sheet

The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 is $ 800, staying below the S21 + ($ 1,000) and the S21 Ultra ($ 1,200). All three models are already available for reservation. They will go on the market on Friday, January 29.

