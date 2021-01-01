Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Samsung First Look 2021: The future of displays arrives on January 6

Samsung does not want to say goodbye to the year without new news, and the company has just launched an invitation for its new event “First Look 2021”, which according to the company will offer “a totally new visual experience to users.” The event, which will take place online and begin at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time) on January 6, will be broadcast live on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com. According to the published video, at this event Samsung will reveal its new vision of screens. This is not the first time the company has shared its vision for the future of displays. In November 2018, Samsung introduced the Infinity-U, Infinity-V, Infinity-O and New Infinity designs which, over time, have become commonplace. To this day, the company’s flagships use the Infinity-O design characterized by a hole drilled on the side or in the center.

Check out the video below from Samsung and let the ‘First Look’ event invitation cards take you on a journey through a whole new world of displays.

