Samsung: from Bixby to the agreement with Google, the future of Android is at stake

Bixby, Samsung’s much-vaunted and criticized voice assistant could be close to retirement. Rumors are growing that the Korean company is ready to embrace the philosophy of Google and its Assistant, making it the official voice service of its products.

A global deal that would bring Samsung smartphones to fully embrace the galaxy of services of the great G, also sharing the profits. It would be the end of a series of photocopy services that have long cohabited within the same devices, leading to an ever greater uniformity of the Android world, ready to become completely “googlecentric”.

What is going on

To launch the news around the world was Reuters, which unveiled part of one long-standing correspondence between Samsung and Google. For years, from the parts of Mountain View they have tried to persuade Koreans to abandon their proprietary services, Bixby in the first place, to give prevalence and greater visibility to those marked Google, starting right from the voice assistant up to online search and app store. The push and pull would now be close to the final squeeze, the result of an agreement in which Google would grant Samsung much higher revenues than previous requests. A move that would also be necessary to prevent Samsung from leaving the Android world, which would be a blow too painful to bear after Huawei’s demise.

On the other hand, Samsung would have realized that it had traveled a very unprofitable road for years, spending huge resources on projects that never gave the hoped-for results. The pandemic has only made matters worse, with Samsung ready to cut deadwood and eliminate anything that isn’t working as it should. For now, the two companies have kept themselves completely vague, talking about a close collaboration and nothing more, but there are many who believe theagreement now thing done, close to an imminent formalization.

Bixby and the Samsung suite

Although within the Android ecosystem, Samsung has always tried to maintain a certain independence from Google’s hegemony. The multinational’s devices have always brought a fairly customized version of the reference operating system, which has always been unique and perfectly recognizable, as well as widely spread and known among users. In 2017 he had tried the great leap of “semi-independence” with the launch of Bixby, an evolved and much more performing voice assistant than the one used up to then. S-Voice. Furthermore, for years, there was also a proprietary store and a good number of Galaxy apps.

In the last three years Bixby had found a certain diffusion, learned more and more languages ​​and gradually became more and more evolved, albeit always overshadowed by the much more important spread of Google Assistant. What had come out was an independent ecosystem, but completely parallel to Google’s. Samsung users have always found themselves in their hands with smartphones with photocopy apps, where the well-known Mountain View apps always prevailed.

A project that never exploded

Strengthened by its hegemonic position on the market, with skyrocketing sales all over the world and models capable of establishing itself and making school among smartphone manufacturers, Samsung had also tried to make the world of user services and apps its own. Not being able to afford a proprietary OS, he tried to “own” Android with its intellectual properties.

The goal was clear: if with Google services the revenues had to be shared with those who had created those services, with the proprietary apps it would be possible to have direct income that should not have been shared with anyone. But that project never really took off, the pandemic further decreased revenue and made these projects even less profitable, and Google’s bullish bid did the rest.

Google’s victory

Google would thus obtain the victory it has always hoped for, finally finding the central place, which it had never had completely, within the galaxy of products of the largest Android smartphone manufacturer on the planet. A Mountain View had never fully appreciated Samsung’s choices to privilege its services at the expense of Android’s native ones: the key that gave direct access to Bixby was for a long time a reason to contend between the two companies and over the several years have been the contacts between the two realities to find a balance.

On the one hand, the South Koreans wanted to make the Android world at least a minimum profit, on the other hand the Americans were always looking for a Android that was as uniform as possible, whatever the brand of smartphone it was supposed to run on. Android would thus become even more recognizable and Google services would no longer be seen as only the best, but also the only ones available within the system, without any clones.

A painless goodbye

What will all this mean for the end user? First we must remember that the agreement between Google and Samsung has not yet been reached. The changes will certainly be minor for users who have long been accustomed to giving priority to Google services and apps. Samsung services have always been relegated to the background of most people’s preferences. We are sure, unfortunately for Samsung, that no one will miss the Galaxy Store too much and even a voice assistant that is still valid as Bixby risks disappearing from the radar without making too much noise, overshadowed by the hegemony of Siri first and by the predominance of Google Assistant and Alexa of Amazon then, which with their proprietary devices have imposed their own philosophy.

We cannot know if the project will be totally abandoned, but it is unlikely that Samsung will continue to invest resources on a product relegated to the margins, a service that requires huge amounts of resources to be developed, carried out and kept up with the times and competitors.

Different smartphones?

On a practical level, Samsung smartphones should not come out too distorted, thanks to a philosophy and an identity that would still remain recognizable in the eyes of the end user. For its part, the company could also divert the resources earned on production and other projects, increasing other valuable sectors and letting go of those who never got the blast they deserved.

If the agreement materializes, it is certainly a step back in the future of Samsung, which aimed at a series of proprietary services along the lines of those developed by Apple and other competitors for some time. Google, on the other hand, will achieve a good part of its main objective, that of making sure that Android is only recognized as the system of Google and its services, not exclusive to a single reality but the only one available as an alternative to iOS.