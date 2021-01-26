Samsung Galaxy A02, the most basic of the manufacturer includes a large battery with a recognizable design

- Advertisement -

The most basic range of Samsung renews its roster of phones with the Samsung Galaxy A02, an accessible mobile with just enough for regular use. Large diagonal screen, good battery size and with notable shortcomings, such as the absence of a fingerprint scanner.

Talking about Samsung in 2021 is equivalent to mentioning the Samsung Galaxy S21, phones that are at the top of the manufacturer’s catalog. But there is also life at the other end, that of the most content mobiles. That is where the new proposal of the South Korean manufacturer is located: the Samsung Galaxy A02 arrives to expand the options to those who are looking for the cheapest.

Samsung Galaxy A02 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A02 screen 6.5 “HD + TFT Processor Quad-Core

(4 x 1.5 GHz) Memory 2/3 GB Storage 32/64 GB

SD card up to 1TB Rear cameras Main: 13 megapixels, f / 1.9.



Macro: 2 MP, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 5 megapixels, f / 2.0 Drums 5,000 mAh



7.5W load Others LTE connectivity, Dolby Atmos, triple tray: 2 SIMs + SD Dimensions and weight 75.9 x 164 x 9.1 mm.



206 g Price –

Big, heavy and with Samsung essence

You can’t ask for great bragging about a smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy A02 since that’s not your war. By cons, the phone maintains a correct appearance, offers recognizable aesthetics in the brand, is available in four different colors (black, gray, red and blue) and makes plastic the dominant material.

The screen amounts to 6.5 inches with a resolution in line with the category of the phone: HD +. TFT Infinity-V panel with top cutout in the shape of a drop of water, absence of fingerprint reader and generous frames that not only thicken the final dimensions, but also its weight. The Samsung Galaxy A02 raises the scale to 206 grams.

In terms of photographic capture, the Samsung Galaxy A02 shows its restraint: dual rear camera with a 13 megapixel sensor as the main; which is accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro camera. Ahead you can see the 5 megapixel front camera; housed under the ‘notch’ marking on the screen.

Other details of the Samsung Galaxy A02 are its large 5,000 mAh battery (with ‘slow’ charging), it has a triple SIM tray and includes Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A02

We do not know at the moment when the phone will be distributed and at what price it will reach the different markets. Given its category, the most logical thing is that cost less than 150 euros, but we will have to wait for Samsung to confirm it.