Samsung Galaxy A12, the large battery raises the performance of an accessible and elegant mobile

The lowest part of the Samsung catalog receives a new member of the ‘A’ range, the Samsung Galaxy A12. Accessible by features, potential content, with four cameras behind and with the design that Samsung maintains in the brand’s mobiles.

With Galaxy A phones, Samsung aims to offer the ideal smartphone to each person, regardless of needs and budget. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy A71 benefit from the best features; while, as with the new Samsung Galaxy A12, the most accessible ones keep enough appeal under Samsung’s software and aesthetics. Always with the logical concessions.

Samsung Galaxy A12 data sheet

Samsung Galaxy A12 screen 6.5 “HD + TFT Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm



205 g Processor Octa-Core

(2.3GHz + 1.8 GHz) Memory 3/4/6 GB Storage 32/64/128 GB + microSD Rear cameras Main: 48 MP, f / 2.0



Wide angle: 5 MP, f / 2.2



Macro: 2 MP, f / 2.4



Depth: 2 MP, f / 2.4 Frontal camera 8 MP, f / 2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh



15W load Others LTE connectivity, side fingerprint reader

Large and with many sacrifices sacrifices

Given the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy A12, it is undeniable that it points to the most contained budgets. Although yes, it does not dispense with key details for most users, as they are a 5,000 mAh large battery, fingerprint reader (on the right side of the phone) and a design that is pleasing to the eye. And with four different colors to choose from: black, blue, white and red.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy A12 amounts to 6.5 inches offering a somewhat fair resolution: HD +. The panel is TFT, includes a ‘notch’ shaped like a drop of water and maintains a good relationship with the front. Without the noticeable frames escaping.

The photographic features are highlighted by the 48 megapixel main camera and f / 2.0 aperture. In addition, Samsung includes a 5 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2), macro camera (f / 2.4) and depth sensor (f / 2.4). These last two cameras are 2 megapixels each. And ahead, the 8-megapixel front camera with f / 2.2 aperture is nestled in the ‘V’ shaped cutout.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 includes an eight-core processor, different versions of RAM (3/4/6 GB), different storage (32/64/128 GB) and space for SD cards. Samsung has not confirmed it, but presumably it has One UI on Android 10.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung has not yet confirmed the dates and costs of all models, we do know that the Samsung Galaxy A12 4/64 GB will cost 179 euros and can be purchased from January 2021.