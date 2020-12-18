Samsung Galaxy A32 shows off its 5G connectivity and some features in the latest leak

- Advertisement -

The year is ending but the renewal of Samsung products never stops, and now the Korean manufacturer has in the oven the launch of several products, such as the Galaxy S21 for the first of the year. Or like a Samsung Galaxy A32 that has just leaked timidly but enough to show us, among other things, that will offer 5G connectivity for the budget mid-range.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will mean the renewal of the Samsung Galaxy A31 that we analyzed in Engadget Mobile in the month of August and which still arrived with 4G. With the new generation Samsung will go down a new step with its 5G phones reaching a model that, if the trend of the past generation is maintained, it must be marketed below 300 euros.

MediaTek processor, 5G connectivity

As we have said, the future Samsung Galaxy A32 has timidly leaked from Geekbench although showing us fundamental data such as the presence of the brain Dimensity 720 by MediaTek. This gives the future Galaxy A32, among other things, 5G connectivity. A new model with 5G for the eastern manufacturer’s catalog.

From the performance test it also slides that at least one of the variants will arrive with 4GB of RAM, we assume that the most basic version with 64GB of internal space that also arrived in the Galaxy A31. We hope, of course, that you have a microSD card tray that allows you to expand the set.

5G for a budget midline from Samsung with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 brain

With a score of 478 and 1,595 in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core tests, this future Samsung Galaxy A32 it should arrive with 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge, 48 megapixels for the rear main camera plus an additional super wide angle camera and 2 megapixels for depth readings, and at least 6.5 inches of screen with FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels.

For now there is no approximate date for the arrival of this Samsung Galaxy A32 5G but seeing the time of the year, we would not be surprised if it was any launch planned for CES in Las Vegas with which it will open next 2021. We will be attentive to everything that happens about this future Samsung Galaxy A32 with 5G connectivity.

Via | PocketNow