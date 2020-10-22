Samsung Galaxy Book S Review: Windows on Snapdragon at its peak

Samsung has only recently returned to selling notebooks in Italy, after a long period of absence. In this moment, when smart working is coming back to the fore, the demand for laptops is on the rise, so it is time to return to focus on this type of product, such as the Galaxy Book S laptop, which winks to those looking for a device to use on the go.

The price is set at 1099 euros on Amazon Italy (Snapdragon, LTE, 256GB). In recent weeks we have had the opportunity to properly test the device, which is aimed at a very specific user, in search of maximum autonomy and a reduced form factor.

Design, unboxing and connectivity

The sales package includes a USB Type-C / USB Type-C cable with a length of approximately 1.7 meters, a 25W charger, various manuals and a USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter. In short, the equipment includes exactly what the user needs. As soon as you take the notebook out of the sales package you immediately notice a high-caliber build quality, as well as an attention to design that Samsung has always shown to have over the years. If the look is “premium” from the first contact and praises the transport of a book (“Book”), what surprises even more is the weight of the laptop: 961 grams.

The device can be safely held with a single hand and is one of the lightest solutions we have tried in general. The thickness is also very low: 6.2 – 11.8 mm, but the overall dimensions are compact (305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 – 11.8 mm). In short, this is a perfect laptop for mobility.

The metal body gives the product a certain constructive solidity, making it suitable for any type of situation, from public transport to the office, passing through the comfort of home, from work to recreational use. The only color on sale in Italy is Maple Gold, able to “generate” good plays of light and further enhance the design chosen by Samsung. Once the lid is opened, there is a particularly pleasant to the touch magnesium alloy finish that surrounds the keyboard and touchpad area.

This choice made us very happy and guarantees that extra touch of class that demonstrates Samsung’s attention to design. Here you also come into contact with the touchscreen, which has visible but limited edges compared to many other solutions.

The more design conscious will also notice a different coating in the power button, highlighted in the upper right. This also works from fingerprint sensor via Windows Hello and it always proved responsive during our test. At the top, just above the keyboard, there are two microphones. As for the touchpad, which is “stretched” horizontally, the area is large, the clicks are audible and the use is precise.

Moving on to the keyboard, the buttons return great feedback, perfect for those who type a lot. Anyhow, the ride is particularly short. Therefore, it may not be a solution suitable for everyone, but it is the most obvious choice to make for a laptop with this thickness and, in any case, once you get used to it, you can appreciate everything much more. There is also no key backlighting, but the latter does not have the same intensity as other solutions. We would therefore have expected a little more in terms of keyboard from a product of this type, but all in all, contextualizing Galaxy Book S in a context of mobility, there can be.

On the right side there are only a USB Type-C 3.1 port and the status LED, while on the left there is another USB Type-C 3.1 port and the 3.5 mm audio jack. Some of you may be wondering how to connect a classic USB Type-A key or accessory: the answer is using the USB Type-C to USB Type-A adapter included in the package. Connect the adapter to one of the USB Type-C ports and go through it to access the key or use the other accessories. At the bottom there are the classic feet to support the laptop and the slot for inserting the SIM and microSD.

Pulling the strings of speech, the design of Samsung Galaxy Book S winks at portability and lightness, two aspects that those who move a lot from one context to another will be happy to find. We had already mentioned it at the beginning: Galaxy Book S is a product that is aimed at a specific type of user.

Technical features

The Galaxy Book S spec sheet caught our attention right from the presentation. In fact, in this version we do not find a “standard” hardware sector, given the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx octa-core processor with 7nm production process, SoC based on ARM architecture and operating at the maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz, and a 4G LTE modem. Be careful not to get confused with the recently announced Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, which supports 5G. In any case, Samsung’s choice is very interesting in terms of autonomy, as we will see earlier, and it does not affect the performance too much in everyday life, but it also has some limits.

We will elaborate on the topic later in the review. In any case, alongside the CPU we find an Adreno 680 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, as well as 256GB of internal memory, which is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

The screen is 13.3 inches with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) produced by BOE. There is really nothing to criticize here: the brightness is good, the viewing angles are wide, the colors are perfectly balanced and the presence of the touchscreen makes using the laptop even more comfortable, especially in contexts where using the keyboard may not be so easy. Taking the Galaxy Book S outside, the reflections definitely stand out.

Despite this, we are on normal levels, but since it is a product that particularly winks at mobility it is fair to say. For the rest, the panel is really excellent and also allows you to keep consumption levels not too high, without exaggerating with the resolution. Really good work. Note the fact that, just above the display, there is a particularly small 720p webcam. There is also a small LED that indicates whether it is activated or not.

Coming to the connectivity sector, the latter includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as support for 4G LTE through the SIM card to be inserted in the appropriate slot. The battery is 42 Wh: Samsung has done a flawless job here. The choices we have mentioned previously allow exceptional autonomy, which can last even for two full days with an office use under Wi-Fi. In any case, even making use of it under the 4G network and stressing it a little, obviously always with a use suited to the product, we have always managed to bring home the classic working day.

Good but not exceptional charging at 25W, which takes about two hours to bring the battery to 100%. Little to say about temperatures: we have never had any problems in this regard. The operating system is Windows 10 in its 64-bit Home version. There are some Samsung apps pre-installed, such as DeX, Glow and Notes. The stereo audio sector created in collaboration with AKG is excellent, thanks also to the bass well present in the sound stage.

Experience of use

Samsung Galaxy Book S is a handset that will appeal to whom works on the move. It is no coincidence that there is support for 4G LTE through nanoSIM, which allows you to always stay connected. For a use of that type, the South Korean company’s proposal is excellent and has everything that is needed for that type of person. The performance is more than enough for classic office use, there is the convenience of the touch screen, the autonomy is exceptional and the rather low weight is a godsend when you want to carry the device.

However, the choice to adopt a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor has its limitations. In fact, Galaxy Book S is not compatible with all software like a common laptop, given the architecture. This is not a problem for those who are used to using the classic office programs, perhaps downloading them from the Windows Store. However, you have to rely on the 32-bit versions of the programs and this can be an important limitation.

To give you a concrete example, some Adobe suite software cannot be installed, if not through “old” versions, not to mention the use on the gaming side. We installed the Steam and Epic Games Store clients just to see the situation and, as you can imagine, we’re still a long way from good compatibility. The most striking example is that of the Epic Games Store, where none of the titles in our library are installable.

The situation changes slightly on Steam, from which various titles can be downloaded, but everything is very confusing and the user has to check game by game. For example, we managed to download titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Tomb Raider (2013), but many others are not even installable. These include Spyro Reignited Trilogy, PUBG, Monster Hunter World, eFootball PES 2020, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. In short, many possibilities are precluded and it is clearly not the most suitable device for gaming, just as it is not advisable to aim for video editing.

Despite this, out of pure curiosity, we could not refrain from carrying out some tests with Skyrim: by staying on the “Low” preset, the less demanding user can be able to play discreetly, perhaps by connecting a mouse / pad. Instead, it will be much more interesting to see in the future what can be done with 5G (here we get to 4G LTE) at the level of streaming gaming services such as Google Stadia, which could actually fix one of the few flaws of these devices.