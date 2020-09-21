Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review: Unique design and maximum comfort

The success of Apple’s AirPods spawned a army of clones. Many companies have drawn heavily on the design created in Cupertino, creating many very similar models that have slowly flooded the market. However, Samsung has decided to distance itself right away and with the Galaxy Buds range has preferred to aim for a more traditional design, at least until today.

The new Galaxy Buds Live in fact differ from every other headset on the market, and they do it in the right way, distorting the design compared to previous models but without sacrificing comfort, which indeed benefits greatly from the particular look designed in Korea.

Design, materials and ergonomics

The “bean” shape of the Galaxy Buds Live strikes from the first glance, there are no half measures, either you love it or you hate it. Samsung has created a body with a sinuous line, where curves take over. The Buds Live must be inserted entirely inside the ear, you have to pay attention to position them correctly otherwise the sound you get could be disappointing, or they could fall more easily. Once you get the hang of it, however, it becomes easy to put them on, but it is difficult to do so on the first try.

The material used for the shell is plastic and they are available in three colors, white, black and the mystic bronze used during the test. In the package there are, in addition to the charging case, also a USB Type C cable and rubber supports to better adapt the earphones to your ear.

The dimensions are small while the weight is 5.6 grams, nothing excessive especially if you think that Samsung has inserted a 12 mm driver, Bluetooth receiver, accelerometer and battery inside the headphones. The weight disappears once inserted into the ears and it is precisely at this moment that one of the greatest advantages of the product can be appreciated, namely its comfort.

The feeling you get is distinctly different from in-ear headphones, there is no pressure inside the ear but the headphones remain firmly in place in the auricle.

Obviously a lot depends on how they are positioned and on the shape of the ear, but in the right context the Buds Live are impossible to drop, a feature that would also suggest a sporty use, however undermined by theabsence of a certification of resistance to liquids. This does not mean that a few drops of sweat necessarily create damage, we have been using the Galaxy Buds Plus for about a year in the gym, three times a week, also without certification, without encountering problems. The fact remains that a pinch of extra attention must be given.

The charging case has dimensions of 50×50.2×27.8 mm, rather small, and can be charged both through USB Type C and without wires. The earphones are easy to store thanks to a magnetic guide and the build quality is good, with the use of a matte plastic that conveys an excellent feeling of solidity.

Software, functions and listening test

Galaxy Buds Live can be used by all Android and iOS smartphones, thanks to the Galaxy Wearable application. The connection to the smartphone takes place via Bluetooth 5 and the SBC, AAC and Scalable codecs are supported, the latter made by Samsung. It is an adaptive codec, which adjusts the bitrate based on the quality of the Bluetooth signal and which allows, only on Samsung smartphones, to also use the gaming mode, to lower latency. The software also allows you to use some presets for the audio, which for example emphasize the bass, or the highs, activate noise reduction and customize the touch controls, which can be activated by pressing on the body of the earphones.

The management of external sounds, and calls, is entrusted to the three microphones installed in the headphones. As far as noise cancellation is concerned, this feature isn’t as effective as in other models, but it’s not surprising. Buds Live are open headphones, the algorithms that manage the cancellation of sounds do what they can but, in the end, you will always hear what surrounds you.

The intensity of the sounds with active noise cancellation is slightly lower, however we are far from the performance of other earphones, which, however, to achieve this goal have to plug the ear canal with a rubber pad, decreasing the comfort. Thanks to the microphones, you can also select a mode that reproduces ambient sounds, to better hear what happens outside, a function that, given the open nature of these earphones, we have used little. The need is not felt because the isolation offered is minimal.

The external microphones are then used for the reduction of background noise during calls: the algorithms work but tend to make the voice a bit artificial, it is still a useful function when making phone calls in noisy places. Finally, interesting the possibility of using the Buds Live as a real microphone when recording a video, but only possible in conjunction with a Galaxy Note 20.

During our test we got along well with the Buds Live, there are limits but the advantage of being able to wear these headphones for many hours without the slightest annoyance it still remains important. During calls, the noise reduction tends to modify the voice, making it more metallic, but we have never had problems making ourselves understood by our interlocutors, same thing for the reception of the voice.

In more crowded places, greater isolation would have improved the perception of the interlocutor’s voice during calls, but in this way the comfort would not have been the same.

When playing music the Buds surprise, we weren’t expecting much given the open design but they didn’t disappoint. There is a bit of detail in the mid frequencies but the bass can be heard with the right equalization: they will not be headphones for audiophiles, but if you do not have particular demands they are fine.

Very good input lag, which allows see video with virtually no delay in speech (we tested them with a Note 20 Ultra). The declared autonomy is 6 hours, during the test we used them up to 5 hours, it all depends on the balance between listening to music, calls and active functions. The case guarantees 3 full refills, for an autonomy that does not reach the most expensive models but which is more than enough for daily use.