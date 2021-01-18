Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: Check out the features and price of wireless earbuds

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

How long does the battery last and are they waterproof? Samsung launched worldwide not only its new smartphone, the Galaxy S21 and its variants, but also took the opportunity to show its renewed Galaxy Buds Pro . The headphones offer immersive sound, superior call quality, intelligent ANC, and connectivity across all your devices.

“As people seek technologies that help them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for true wireless headphones has expanded substantially and consumer expectations have risen.”said TM Roh, President and Business Leader of Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics. “With Galaxy Buds Pro, we are making a big statement with a small device, offering users a unique audio experience that makes even daily tasks truly epic.”.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver a fuller sound that works with a woofer 11 millimeters for deeper bass and a tweeter 6.5 millimeters for richer highs.

You can even separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring that it is heard as clearly as possible. One of the external microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) rating, further eliminating background noise

On the other hand, Galaxy Buds Pro It has ANC that you can reduce background noise up to 99%, adjusting it to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, which means you can adjust and customize them to your needs.

Additionally, ANC and Ambient Sound work together automatically, adapting to your surroundings to optimize your audio experience. Galaxy Buds Pro recognizes when you are speaking and can automatically switch between canceling nearby sounds or amplifying them.

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three stunning colors, timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an amazing Phantom Violet to match your Galaxy S21. Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in select markets starting January 15.